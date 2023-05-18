Ford Truck Recall 2023: List of models and all you need to know amid airbag fears 

Over 310,000 Ford trucks in the United States are being recalled over an issue with the driver's front airbags. It is feared that the front airbags on the affected vehicles may not inflate in a crash, thereby posing life risks.

Announced on May 17, 2023, the nationwide recall covers certain F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 Super Duty trucks from the 2016 model year. The company has stated that the issue may be caused because of dust that can accumulate in the cable inside the steering wheel. The dust accumulation can interrupt the electrical connections, causing the airbag not to inflate during a crash.

The front airbags on the affected Ford Trucks may not inflate in a crash, posing life risks to the driver (Image via Indranil Aditya/ NurPhoto/ Getty Images)

Ford has said that it is not aware of any crashes or injuries that may have been caused by the problem. However, all known owners of the affected Ford Trucks are advised not to take the vehicles outside until and unless necessary.

All you need to know about the nationwide Ford Truck Recall

The nationwide recall affects nearly 310,203 Ford trucks that were sold all across the United States. The list of truck models affected by the recall includes - certain F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 Super Duty trucks from the 2016 model year.

It is feared that the front airbags on the recalled vehicles may not inflate in time during a crash, thus posing life risks to the driver. The problem can happen over time as dust can accumulate in a cable inside the steering wheel, interrupting electrical connections. The interrupted connections may keep the airbag from inflating during a crash.

The automaker has mentioned that owners can spot the problem as they begin to hear popping or clicking noises inside the steering wheels. The problem may also cause the steering wheel switches and the horn to stop working. Furthermore, owners may also see an airbag warning light notifying them of the problem. However, the problem may still occur even without these warning signs.

Ford has assured that all owners of the affected Ford Trucks will be eligible for a no-cost repair. As per the automaker, dealers across the country will replace the steering wheel wiring assembly at no cost. However, the remedy parts are expected to become available nationwide in the first Quarter of 2023.

All affected Ford vehicles will receive a repair from Ford dealerships at no cost (Image via AFP/ Getty Images)

Last year on July 6, 2022, Ford had issued an interim owner notification letter informing owners of the safety risks. Owners who may have not received the notifications in due time should contact Ford Customer Support or visit the nearest dealership.

Meanwhile, individuals looking forward to learning more about the Ford Truck recall can also get in touch with Ford Customer Support at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 22S35.

Owners with other recall-related queries can also get in touch with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to the website - www.nhtsa.gov.

