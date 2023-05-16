Tesla recall in China 2023: Model numbers and all you need to know amid mass safety concern 

Tesla China has issued a nationwide recall for over 1.1 million self-driving cars due to a lack of driver-adjustable regenerative braking settings. The recall comes in light of a concern highlighted by the Chinese government where a lack of driver-adjustable regenerative braking software increases the risk of a crash, posing a safety hazard.

As per China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), the nationwide recall affects several models of self-driving vehicles that were either built in China or imported to the country between January 12, 2019, and April 24, 2023. The car models affected by the recall include - Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Model Y electric cars.

Over 1.1 million Tesla vehicles are being recalled over an issue with the braking software (Image via John Thys/ AFP/ Getty Images)

Though the recalled self-driving cars pose a crash risk and a safety hazard, neither the SAMR nor the automaker has shared any information about accidents or fatalities caused by the issue.

Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Model Y Tesla electric cars have been affected by the recall in China

The nationwide recall affects nearly 1.104 million self-driving Tesla cars, which is nearly all of the 1.109 million cars sold in China throughout the four-year period. Most of the cars affected by the recall were either manufactured in China or imported from outside the country.

Being recalled over an issue with the braking software, the affected self-driving cars were available for purchase between January 12, 2019, and April 24, 2023.

As per the SAMR, the affected self-driving vehicles have to be recalled because they "do not allow the driver to choose the energy regenerative braking strategy." The said system is responsible for controlling the amount of braking force the car's electric motor can provide to assist the conventional disc brakes.

Before October 2020, Tesla drivers could easily choose their own regenerative braking setting - between 'Standard' and 'Low.' However, an October 2020 over-the-air (OTA) software update removed the low-assistance mode, thus making the cars prone to crashes, and also posing safety hazards.

According to the popular electric-vehicle publication Electrek, the automaker has assured that it would soon reinstate the two-mode regenerative braking system to its cars. Expected to be made available through an over-the-air software update in the coming weeks or months, the regenerative braking system will be applied to all the self-driving cars affected by the recall. The automaker has promised a global release of the safety feature.

The recall affects almost all Tesla cars sold in China within the last four years (Image via Justin Sullivan/ Getty Images)

Along with the braking issue, the SAMR has also required self-driving cars to provide a reminder notification to drivers who depress the accelerator pedal "deeply for a long time." The SAMR believes that this feature can also help reduce the risk of drivers mistaking the throttle for the brake.

Tesla has agreed to perform an over-the-air (OTA) software update for the required accelerator pedal reminder, free of charge. However, it is not clear if the automaker will be applying this feature to the vehicles sold outside China.

