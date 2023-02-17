Tesla self-driving car recall: reason, model number and all you need to know

Tesla Inc. is recalling over 362,000 U.S. vehicles in a bid to update its Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software. The call for a software update was made after the United States National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) indicated that the driver assistance system for self-driving cars may not adequately adhere to traffic safety laws and could pose crash or accident risks.

Though the self-driving car company does not seem to agree with the NHTSA's analysis, it will abide by the safety agency's request. As a result, the company initiated a nationwide recall this Thursday, February 16, for its self-driving cars to ensure the safety of the passengers along with other passers-by, vehicles, and people on the roads.

Tesla recalls over 362,000 U.S. vehicles (Image via Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A safety recall report for self-driving cars shared on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website claims that the FSD Beta system on the cars may result in crashes as it may allow the affected vehicles to:

"Act unsafe around intersections, such as traveling straight through an intersection while in a turn-only lane, entering a stop sign-controlled intersection without coming to a complete stop, or proceeding into an intersection during a steady yellow traffic signal without due caution."

Make note that the self-driving car company and Tesla customers have long been against the use of the word "recall" for issues or defects they say 'can be fixed with a software update'. Elon Musk himself shared a tweet on Thursday where he said that the use of the "recall" for an over-the-air software update is "anachronistic and just flat wrong!"

Elon Musk @elonmusk @skorusARK Definitely. The word “recall” for an over-the-air software update is anachronistic and just flat wrong! @skorusARK Definitely. The word “recall” for an over-the-air software update is anachronistic and just flat wrong!

Tesla will be releasing an over-the-air (OTA) update to fix the concerned issue with the self-driving cars

The recall affects nearly 362,758 self-driving vehicles that come with experimental driver-assistance software, which is marketed as Full Self-Driving Beta. It also affects multiple Tesla self-driving car models, including - the 2016–2023 Model S, Model X, 2017–2023 Model 3, and 2020–2023 Model Y vehicles. All of the recalled vehicles may either be already equipped with FSD Beta or may be awaiting an installation.

the FSD beta program does not make Tesla cars autonomous and they may still require human intervention (Image via Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Customers can rest assured, as the self-driving car company has already indicated that it will be delivering an over-the-air (OTA) software update to all the affected models. The upcoming software update will focus on addressing the concerned issues with the FSD Beta and will help make the cars safer for passengers, other vehicles, and people on the streets.

Owners can continue to use their self-driving Tesla cars as usual, but it must be noted that the Full Self-Driving (FSD) software does not make your self-driving car autonomous. In no circumstances should owners leave their self-driving cars unattended. The presence of an alert driver can decrease the risk of any major accident, as humans can effectively steer or apply the brakes on the car when necessary.

A safety recall report published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reads:

"The driver is responsible for operation of the vehicle whenever the feature is engaged and must constantly supervise the feature and intervene (e.g., steer, brake or accelerate) as needed to maintain safe operation of the vehicle."

The FSD Beta program is not available to all customers who may have bought self-driving cars. Only those customers who have cars equipped with the company's premium FSD driver assistance system are eligible to join the FSD Beta program. The premium FSD driver assistance system now comes at a price point of a one-time $15,000, or $199 per month in the United States.

the recalled Tesla models include 2016-2023 Model S, Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3, and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles (Image via Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Apart from the premium FSD driver assistance system, Tesla owners may also have to obtain a 'high driver-safety score' which is determined by the Tesla software as it monitors driving habits. Once you fulfill both the aforementioned conditions, you might be able to join the FSD Beta program and try out the company's new and 'unfinished' driver assistance program.

