Anker 535 power bank recall: Refund details and all you need to know amid fire risk

Anker Innovations Co., Ltd. has issued a global recall of its 535 Power Banks over concerns about a fire hazard. The company claims that the recalled devices may have a manufacturing defect that could lead them to overheat, thus posing a risk of fires.

Announced last month, the voluntary global recall was initiated after the company discovered a manufacturing defect in the electronic components of the 535 Power Bank (PowerCore 20K). The company has not shared the reasons behind the said manufacturing defect, but a recall notice shared by the UK's Office for Product Safety and Standards suggests that the battery cells in the products could have been damaged during the production process, thus causing the power banks to overheat.

The recalled 535 Power Banks were available in several colors all across the globe (Image via Anker)

The Anker 535 Power Bank is no longer on sale anywhere in the global markets, and all known stocks of the product are being recalled as of now.

The recalled power bank is a portable device and comes with two USB-C ports and one USB-A port that can charge multiple devices such as phones, tabs, iPads, and more. The recall does not affect any other models of power banks produced by the company, and customers can safely use them.

The recalled Anker 535 power bank poses a risk of overheating and catching fire

The recall affects limited stocks of the "Anker 535 Power Banks" with PowerCore 20K and model - A1366. The recalled power banks were produced in several colors and were available to customers all across the globe through online websites or from electronic retail stores.

Customers can recognize the recalled power banks by looking for the details - 535 Power Bank (PowerCore 20K) Model: A1366 - printed on the bottom back of the device. If someone's Anker power bank happens to be the recalled model, they should immediately stop using it. The recalled devices should be put away somewhere safe until one can dispose of them safely at a waste disposal or recycling facility that accepts lithium batteries. Disposing lithium batteries with regular waste can pose several risks, including fire hazards.

Customers can recognize the recalled 535 power banks by looking for the details printed on the bottom back of the device (Image via Anker)

The company will be providing refunds to all customers who may have purchased the recalled products anywhere in the world. To claim the refund, they will have to submit a "refund claim" form on the company's website - https://www.anker.com/a1366-recall-form. Once the form is filled and submitted, the company will process the refund after completing the verifications.

United States Customers who may have doubts or queries about the Anker 535 Power Bank recall can contact the company at 800-988-7973, Monday through Friday, 10 am to 5 pm. Customers from other regions of the world should either call the customer support number mentioned on the box of the device, or reach out to the company via email sent at [email protected]

