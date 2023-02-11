Skip Hop baby play gym recall: Product details and all you need to know amid choking hazard 

Skip Hop Inc. has issued a nationwide recall for over 472,850 units of the Cloud Toy Raindrops component sold with its Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym over choking hazard concerns. The detachable cloud-shaped toy has plush raindrops hanging on it and comes as a detachable component which can cause choking if a child places it in their mouth.

Announced on February 9, 2023, the recall was initiated following at least 12 reports of children putting raindrops on the cloud toy in their mouths. The recall was initiated in conjunction with Skip Hop, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Health Canada, and PROFECO (Mexico).

Neither the agencies nor the company have received reports of any injuries or fatalities caused in relation to the recalled product.

The recalled products fall under the category of ''Consumer product - Toys and games" and were manufactured in China. The company reports that nearly 360,000 units of the recalled Skip Hop Cloud Toy were sold in the United States. Over 23,280 units were sold in Canada, and about 2,240 units were sold in Mexico.

All you need to know about Skip Hop Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym recall

The recalled Raindrop Toy Component hangs to the detachable Cloud Toy with ribbons and causes choking if swallowed by children (Image via CPSC)

The recall is limited to the Raindrop Toy Component sold with the Skip Hop Silver Lining Activity Gym. The Skip Hop Activity Gym features a soft playmat for infants and comes with five celestial-themed hanging toys.

The Raindrop Toys Component is a "detachable" hanging toy shaped like a cloud with three plush raindrops hanging on it via ribbons. Except for the detachable Raindrop Toy, no other components of the Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym are part of the recall.

The recall affects over 360,000 units of the Skip Hop Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym sold across the country through the brand's website, as well as retailers like Amazon, Babylist, Buy Buy Baby, Barnes &, Kohl's, Macy's, Noble, Target and more.

The recalled products were also available through specialty stores nationwide. Customers could have bought the 'Made in China' products between June 2016 and December 2022 for $85 per unit.

The concerned Skip Hōp Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym (Image via CPSC)

Customers who may have bought the Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym should immediately remove the Raindrops component from the cloud toys. Customers should then take a picture of the detached Cloud toy with the raindrops removed and submit a photo of the cloud toy (with the raindrops removed) on the brand's website - www.skiphoprecall.com.

The removed raindrop components should be safely disposed of in a closed bin. Upon receiving pictures of the removed raindrops, the company will issue a $10 Skip Hop gift card and a free shipping code.

Consumers and parents who may have doubts about the Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym recall can contact the company at 800-692-4674, Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 5.30 pm ET. Customers can also visit the websites - www.skiphoprecall.com or www.skiphop.com and click on "Product Recalls" to learn more about the recall.

