Banana Boat sunscreen recall 2023: List of products and more amid Benzene fears

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) is expanding its recall of Banana Boat sunscreens to include another batch of the Hair & Scalp Sunscreen. The initial recall was announced last year on July 29, over concerns about the presence of benzene in Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30.

The voluntary call back was initiated after an internal review of the sunscreen samples indicated that the products contained trace levels of benzene, even though benzene is not an ingredient in any Banana Boat products. Upon review, it was found that unexpected levels of benzene were released from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.

Benzene is classified as a carcinogen, and exposure to it can increase the risk of cancer. Exposure can occur through inhalation, oral ingestion, and contact with the skin and can potentially result in life-threatening cancers, including leukemia and blood cancers of the bone marrow, along with other blood disorders.

The Affected Banana Boat Hair & Scalp sunscreen Spray SPF 30 (Image via FDA)

Following the expansion, the recall, first initiated in July 2022, now includes four batches of the Banana Boat Hair & Scalp sunscreen Spray SPF 30 sunscreen spray. The call back only affects four batches of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp sunscreens; no other Banana Boat products are included. Customers may safely continue to use all other Banana Boat products as intended.

The recalled Banana Boat sunscreen products are 6 oz (170 gram) cans

Banana Boat sunscreen callback now includes four batches of SPF 30 sunscreen sprays (Image via FDA)

Announced on January 27, 2023, the recall expansion affects one additional batch of Banana Boat sunscreens that are packaged in aerosol cans. The aerosol cans feature the brand's logo on the front, along with other details, including the product name 'Hair & Scalp.'

The affected products were distributed in 6 oz (170 gram) cans and were sold across the country through various retailers like Walmart, Target, and others. The recalled sunscreen sprays were also available through online retailers like Amazon and others. As of now, Edgewell has already notified all retailers to remove the products from their shelves, and all stocks of the affected products are being called back. Customers can recognize the affected products by checking the Banana Boat sunscreen bottles for the details mentioned in the table below. Most of the details can be found at the bottom of the can.

UPC DESCRIPTION Lot Code Expiration Size 0-79656-04041-8 Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 20016AF December 2022 6 oz 0-79656-04041-8 Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 20084BF February 2023 6 oz 0-79656-04041-8 Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 21139AF April 2024 6 oz 0-79656-04041-8 Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 20301CF September 2023 6 oz

Customers who may have purchased the affected products are strictly advised not to use them and to keep them far from the reach of children. The sunscreen sprays can either be disposed of in a closed bin, or returned to the store of purchase for a full refund. Customers can always return the affected products without a receipt.

Consumers who may have concerns or doubts about the Banana Boat Sunscreen recall can get in touch with the Edgewell Personal Care Company at 1-888-686-3988, Monday through Friday, 9 am to 6 pm Eastern Time. Those who wish to learn more about the same can visit the company's website at www.bananaboat.com.

