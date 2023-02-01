Ezricare Eyedrop recall fears explored amid CDC warning 

The CDC has issued warnings for consumers to stop using Ezricare Artificial Tears Eyedrops, as the agency continues to investigate over 50 cases linked to a potential drug-resistant bacterial infection.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that at least one person has died after using 'artificial tear' eyedrops, and nearly three people have suffered permanent vision loss from the use of the bacteria infected over-the-counter (OTC) eyedrops.

In a statement dated January 20, the CDC stated that a majority of the patients reported using preservative-free Ezricare Artificial Tears before becoming ill.

Investigations are still underway and cases have not been traced to Ezricare eyedrops as of now. But the CDC has warned consumers across the country to immediately discontinue the use of Ezricare Artificial Tears until further notice. The agency is currently conducting epidemiological investigations and laboratory analysis to confirm if the cases are directly linked to the usage of Ezricare Artificial Tears.

Are Ezricare Artificial Tears Eyedrops being recalled?

As of now, the CDC team has identified nearly 50 people in 11 states with a Pseudomonas aeriginosa infection, caused by a type of bacterium that is resistant to most modern antibiotics. 11 of the patients have developed an eye infection in one eye, while others have suffered from respiratory or urinary tract infections.

A patient succumbed to their death when the antibiotic-resistant bacterium entered their bloodstreams. All of the reported cases have been traced to - California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, Texas, Utah and Washington - where most of the patients reported using Ezricare Artificial Tears before becoming ill.

Following the CDC report, Ezricare has issued a warning on its website, urging consumers to discontinue the use of Artificial Tears eyedrops. Issued on January 24, the warning mentions that the company has not received any consumer complaints or adverse event reports from customers, and no regulatory agencies have contacted the company with any outcomes or details about the ongoing investigation.

Ezricare Artificial Tears are labeled as "preservative free", which means that the product does not have anything to prevent microbiological growth. There is a chance that the eyedrops were contaminated during the manufacturing process or when a person with the bacteria on their skin opened the Artificial Tears containers.

Investigations are yet to confirm if the affected patients had underlying conditions like glaucoma or cataracts which made them more susceptible to infections.

The symptoms for an eye infection include - pain in the eyes, swelling, discharge, redness, blurry vision, sensitivity to light and the feeling of foreign objects stuck in the eye. A patient experiencing any of these symptoms following the usage of Artificial Tears should seek medical attention to see if its caused by the Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacterium.

As the CDC conducts epidemiological investigations and laboratory analysis, it has urged consumers and health care providers across the country to refrain from using Ezricare Artificial Tears. But there is no sign of a recall being ordered as of Tuesday.

Depending on the findings of the investigations, the CDC and Ezricare may have to issue a nationwide recall for Ezricare Artificial Tears. The concerned eyedrops are distributed in 1/2 fl. oz (15mL) containers, and are sold through Amazon and Walmart.

