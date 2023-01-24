Kitchenaid lead recall fears swarm social media as petition receives more than 2,000 signatures

The Whirlpool-owned kitchen appliances brand, Kitchenaid, holds center stage as customers swarm the internet with fears of a recall following reports of alleged high lead contamination in its stand mixers. Customers across the country are taking to the internet to either share their confusion or criticize the brand for the alleged high presence of lead contaminants in the mixer attachments.

Claims about the presence of lead contaminants in the brand's products are based upon research conducted by an independent consumer safety advocate named Tamara Rubin (Lead Safe Mama, LLC/LeadSafeMama.com). As the confusion rises among the masses, Tamara has already started a Change.org petition. Currently at more than 2,900 digital signatures, the petition demands that the company stop the use of lead in food-contact mixer attachments, offer free replacements, recall the affected products from the market, and publish a public statement regarding the same.

dm @DustinMorris13 Did you know that @KitchenAidUSA @KitchenAid_CA has tools with 2434ppm lead in them. For reference 90ppm is food safe. They won't swap the. Out for the stainless version but are offering a sale price of $139. They're currently under a class action lawsuit. Check your mixer! Did you know that @KitchenAidUSA @KitchenAid_CA has tools with 2434ppm lead in them. For reference 90ppm is food safe. They won't swap the. Out for the stainless version but are offering a sale price of $139. They're currently under a class action lawsuit. Check your mixer! https://t.co/ZZv00Ucqv4

As users swarm the internet in confusion, a Redditor claiming to be an 'Analytic Chemist' has an interesting point to share. In response to a question about the Kitchenaid controversy, the user stated that the "misinformation" is being spread by a single person who may "gain financially" from the matter. The user also suggests that the concerned reports may not be very reliable as the method used to conduct the test is known to give false positives when conducted without proper training and protocols.

Considering that the allegedly contaminated products have been on the market for more than ten years without any such interventions by the health and safety authorities, the chances of them being safe may be higher than what the reports claimed.

Do the Kitchenaid stand mixer attachments really contain lead

Tamara is said to have first brought the matter to public attention in 2014, after conducting tests on over hundreds of Kitchenaid mixer attachments. Though her test methods may seem questionable, she claims that “nearly all” of the tested attachments were found to be contaminated with lead. The petition she started on Change.org also mentions the presence of antimony (a known carcinogen) in the cords on the mixers. The petition further indicates the potential chances of a high level of lead contamination in the brightly-colored enamel coatings of the stand mixers.

As things stand, none of her claims seem to have been backed by lab tests or research conducted by an official organization or government-owned body. Even ClassAction.org, an independent body of legal professionals dealing with class action lawsuits, seems to have stopped their investigations into the matter of Kitchenaid stand mixer attachments allegedly being contaminated with high levels of lead.

Neither the concerned authorities nor the Whirlpool-owned brand have made any comments on the matter for now, but we may get some clarification from either of them in due time. Though there may be no risk in using them, customers who may be feeling uneasy and skeptical about using the products may pack and keep them away until they receive proper news regarding the same.

KitchenAid @KitchenAidUSA We conduct extensive and ongoing testing on the products developed and brought to market. Our products meet all national food quality standards, including strict limits on food contamination by harmful substances. (2/2) We conduct extensive and ongoing testing on the products developed and brought to market. Our products meet all national food quality standards, including strict limits on food contamination by harmful substances. (2/2)

Those who may wish to get in touch with the company to clear their doubts about the product can contact Kitchenaid toll free at (800) 422-1230, Monday through Friday. The company can also be reached via emails sent to the address [email protected] throughout the day.

