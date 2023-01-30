Celsius Drink refund: How to get $250, time window and all you need to know

American consumers who may have bought a can of Celsius even once since 2015 may be eligible to receive a refund on their purchase.

Though it may come as a surprise to many, the energy drink brand has agreed to pay an amount of $250 each to customers who may have bought the drink after its debut in 2015. While any customer who purchased the drink is eligible for a refund of up to $20, those who have proof of purchase or a receipt are eligible for a maximum refund of $250.

the energy drink brand has been facing a lawsuit over misleading labeling on its energy drinks (Image via Celsius)

The move comes after the brand's company agreed to settle the litigation that accused it of "misleading labeling" on its original drinks. Customers have alleged that cans of the original energy drink feature a "no preservatives" claim even when the drink itself contains citric acid.

Though the company has maintained its stance that citric acid was added for flavor and not as a preservative, it has finally agreed to a settlement, allowing both parties to avoid further litigation.

All you need to know about the Celsius drink refund

Celsius Holdings, Inc., doing business as Celsius, is widely popular for its fitness drinks, sparkling water, and other similar beverages. Drinks from this brand are intended to provide customers with energy, increase metabolism, and aid in the burning of body fat. Additionally, the brand offers a wide variety of beverage options, including those made with stevia and drinks that have additional branched-chain amino acids, or BCAAs.

Last year, in December, the energy drink brand agreed to a settlement of $7.8 million to resolve claims that it falsely marketed its beverages as containing "no preservatives." Aimed at allowing both the defendant and the plaintiffs to avoid further litigation, the court approved the settlement.

The settlement allows customers who may have purchased the brand's original drinks between January 1, 2015, and November 23, 2022, to get a Cash Refund for their purchase.

The brand is popular for its energy drinks, sparkling water, and other similar beverages (Image via Celsius)

All United States customers who may have bought the brand's original beverages labeled Celsius Live Fit, Celsius Heat, Celsius BCAA+Energy, Celsius with Stevia, Celsius On-The-Go, and Celsius Flo Fusion powdered drinks between the abovementioned time period are eligible for a refund on the purchase. Here are the tabular details of the refund you can get for the purchase:

those who bought a can of the product may receive $1 for each can

for the purchase of On-The-Go or Flo Fusion powdered drinks, sold in packages of 14, may receive $5.00 per package of 14

those who submit approved claims with receipts may receive a Cash Award of $250.00 per household

those who previously purchased a product but cannot produce a receipt may submit a Claim to receive up to $20.00 per household

To receive Settlement Benefits (refunds), customers must fill out and submit a Claim Form at https://claims.celsiusclassactionsettlement.com/ or through mail sent to the Class Administrator.

All Claim Forms must be filled out and submitted by or before the deadline of February 13, 2023. Customers failing to submit their claim forms by the deadline may not receive any further benefits from the settlement. The settlement benefits are limited to American customers who may have purchased the concerned beverages during the above-mentioned period.

