FDA proposes new limits for lead in processed baby food 

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is taking a major step in making baby food safer as it proposes a draft guidance limiting the amount of lead levels in processed baby food. Announced on Thursday, January 24, the 'Action Levels for Leads in Food Intended for Babies and Young Children' covers multiple aspects of FDA’s science-based approach to reduce the exposure of lead, arsenic, cadmium and mercury in food intended for babies and children less than two years old.

Most metals like lead, arsenic, cadmium, and mercury are naturally present in the environment and are often absorbed by plants and animals, thus making their way to our food. Even the vegetables, fruits, and grains used to make baby food are not completely free from naturally present lead. As a result, it would not be possible to completely eliminate the traces of lead from the food supply.

Therefore, the FDA is now trying to set limits that will urge manufacturers to reduce metal levels to as 'Close to Zero' as possible. The proposed guidance hopes to achieve lead levels in processed baby food to be reduced by almost 25 to 27 percent.

Taking to its website, the US Food and Drug Administration announced the new draft guidance, with Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D., FDA, saying:

“For more than 30 years, the FDA has been working to reduce exposure to lead, and other environmental contaminants, from foods. This work has resulted in a dramatic decline in lead exposure from foods since the mid-1980s. The proposed action levels announced today, along with our continued work with our state and federal partners, and with industry and growers to identify mitigation strategies, will result in long-term, meaningful and sustainable reductions in the exposure to this contaminant from foods.”

Briefing parents and manufacturers about the potential of the new rules, the Commissioner added:

“For babies and young children who eat the foods covered in today’s draft guidance, the FDA estimates that these action levels could result in as much as a 24-27% reduction in exposure to lead from these foods.”

What will change with FDA's new draft guidance on lead levels in processed baby food

As plants absorb nutrients and minerals from the soil and environment, they also absorb contaminants like lead, which then make its way to the vegetables, fruits, and grains used to make baby food. With processed baby food being a mixture of many vegetables, fruits, and grains, it may often run high on lead contaminants.

With the new guidance in place, manufacturers will be able to implement agricultural and processing practices that can help reduce the levels of lead in the raw ingredients and finished baby food.

Applicable to all processed baby food manufacturers across the country, the 'Action Levels for Leads in Food Intended for Babies and Young Children' draft guidance dictates the following action levels:

10 parts per billion (ppb) for vegetables (excluding single-ingredient root vegetables), fruits, mixtures (including grain and meat-based mixtures), custards/puddings, single-ingredient meats, and yogurts.

20 ppb for root vegetables (single ingredient)

20 ppb for dry cereals

The above-mentioned action levels are applicable to all processed food packed in jars, pouches, tubs and boxes, and is intended for babies and young children less than two years of age.

The FDA mentioned that the draft guidance does not suggest that parents compromise on child growth. Speaking about the matter, Susan Mayne, Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition, said:

“The action levels in today’s draft guidance are not intended to direct consumers in making food choices. To support child growth and development, we recommend parents and caregivers feed children a varied and nutrient-dense diet across and within the main food groups of vegetables, fruits, grains, dairy and protein foods.”

Briefing the parents about the action levels from the draft guidance, Mayne added:

“This approach helps your children get important nutrients and may reduce potential harmful effects from exposure to contaminants from foods that take up contaminants from the environment.”

The proposed action levels will be achieved through strict measures implemented by manufacturers to minimize the presence of the contaminant. The FDA expects the industry to continuously strive to reduce such contaminants in all processed foods to ensure the safety of its 'intended customers'.

