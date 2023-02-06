Paper Cape Children’s Pajamas recall: reason, colors, sizes and all you need to know

The children's clothing brand, Paper Cape, has issued a nationwide recall for its Children's Pajamas as the clothing fails to meet federal flammability standards for children's sleepwear.

The recalled children's pajamas may pose a serious to severe burn injury risk to children.

All clothing and/or sleepwear meant for children has to comply with the Federal Flammability standards as children are often prone to experiencing burn injuries from heaters, candles, lamps, etc while sleeping.

The Federal Flammability Standard's minimum flammability resistance limit helps to ensure the safety of children who are the intended users of sleepwear.

the recalled Paper Cape Children's Pajamas (Image via CPSC)

The recalled children's pajama sets are available in various colors and prints across the country. Though they pose serious burn hazard risks, neither the CPSC nor the Paper Cape company have received reports of any fatalities or injuries caused due to the recalled children's sleepwear.

The recalled Paper Cape Children's Pajamas were available in more than 16 prints and colors across the country

The recall affects at least two styles of Paper Cape Children's Pajamas, namely, Long Sleeve Classic Pajamas, and Classic Footless Pajama Sleepers. Made with 100% Pima cotton, the children's sleepwear is manufactured in Peru.

The recalled Long Sleeve Classic Pajamas is available in 17 prints and colors, including navy, heather gray, baby blue, red, pink blush, pink bows, pink stripe, blue stripe, celestial print, blue floral, truck print, airplane print, watercolor floral, light pink, turquoise, pink dot and playground print.

The Classic Footless Pajama Sleepers were also available in at least 16 prints and colors, including navy, heather gray, baby blue, red, pink blush, pink bows, blue vines print, watercolor floral, light pink, pink stripe, blue stripe, celestial print, nautical print, bunny print, pink dot, and playground print.

the recalled Children's Pajamas were sold in a wide range of prints and colors (Image via CPSC)

The recalled children's pajamas were sold in children's sizes from 12 months to 12 years, and were available through the brand's website and/or other children's clothing stores across the country.

Customers can recognize the recalled children's sleepwear by looking for a sewn-in neck label with the details “Paper Cape, 100% Pima Cotton, Made in Peru,” along with the size designation and the warning “wear snug fitting, not flame resistant”, printed on it.

Another sewn-in side label on the inside of the children's pajamas states “Paper Cape, 100% Pima Cotton, Made in Peru” on the front, and has the washing and care instructions on the back.

What to do with the recalled Paper Cape Children's Pajamas?

Customers who may have bought the recalled children's pajamas are advised to immediately stop using them.

The recalled products are to be destroyed and cut into halves.

Consumers will be able to claim a refund on the price of the pajamas + 10% when they send a photo of the destroyed clothing to the company. Upon receiving the photos, the company will be giving customers a full refund of the original price or store credit.

Customers should reach out to the company about the refund (at collect) at 415-545-8087 between 9 am and 5 pm PT, Monday to Friday. The company can also be reached via email at [email protected].

Customers who want to know more about the recall can check out the website www.papercape.com/pages/recall or www.papercape.com and click on “RECALL INFORMATION” at the top of the page.

