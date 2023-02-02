Two Rivers hot chocolate recall: List of products and more explored

Two Rivers Coffee has issued a nationwide recall for three Flavors of Peanut Butter and Hot Cocoa Pods over undeclared peanut allergen concerns. Consumption of the recalled product can pose a life-threatening risk to people suffering from peanut allergies.
Announced on January 30, 2023, the voluntary recall was initiated after the company's raw material supplier informed them about the presence of peanut allergens in one of the raw ingredients used for the products. The packaging of the recalled products does not declare the presence of peanuts, as details about the presence of the peanuts in the raw ingredients were not disclosed to the company or its licensors beforehand.
The recall only affects the peanut butter single-serve hot chocolate pods, and customers can safely consume all other Two Rivers Coffee products.
Neither the FDA nor the company has received reports of any adverse reactions related to the consumption of the recalled products. So far, the risks related to the consumption of the recalled products include allergic reactions such as tingling in the mouth, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, lightheadedness, dizziness, and fainting. Some people may also experience life-threatening reactions like anaphylaxis attacks, which require immediate medical attention.
Two Rivers Coffee product recall only affects the peanut butter single-serve hot chocolate pods
The Two Rivers Coffee hot chocolate recall affects three different flavors of Peanut Butter and Hot Cocoa Pods that were distributed across the country, including Brooklyn Bean Peanut Butter Cup Hot Cocoa, Pingo Peanut Butter Cookie Hot Chocolate, and Cold Stone Peanut Butter Cup Perfection. The affected products were available in packs of 12-count, 40-count, and 100-count boxes.
Produced between January 2021 and November 2022, the recalled products were sold nationwide through retail stores and online orders. Customers may have also received the affected products as gifts from their families and peers. The voluntarily recalled products carry the Best By Dates of January 2022 through December 2024 and can be recognized through the following details:
Customers who may have bought the recalled products or received them through gifts should ensure they don't consume them. When consumed by people with peanut allergies, the recalled products may result in severe to life-threatening allergic reactions.
While people with peanut allergies should strictly refrain from consuming the recalled Two Rivers Coffee products, those with no history of peanut allergies can consume them safely as per instructions on the package.
Allergic customers who have no use for the recalled products can either dispose of them in a closed bin or return them to the store of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with doubts and queries regarding the recall can contact Two Rivers Coffee at (800) 418-0689, Monday to Thursday, from 9 am to 4 pm. The company can also be reached via emails sent at [email protected]