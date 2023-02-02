Two Rivers hot chocolate recall: List of products and more explored

Two Rivers Coffee has issued a nationwide recall for three Flavors of Peanut Butter and Hot Cocoa Pods over undeclared peanut allergen concerns. Consumption of the recalled product can pose a life-threatening risk to people suffering from peanut allergies.

Announced on January 30, 2023, the voluntary recall was initiated after the company's raw material supplier informed them about the presence of peanut allergens in one of the raw ingredients used for the products. The packaging of the recalled products does not declare the presence of peanuts, as details about the presence of the peanuts in the raw ingredients were not disclosed to the company or its licensors beforehand.

The three flavors of Two Rivers Coffee Peanut Butter and Hot Cocoa Pods have been recalled over concerns about an undeclared peanut allergen (Image via FDA)

The recall only affects the peanut butter single-serve hot chocolate pods, and customers can safely consume all other Two Rivers Coffee products.

Neither the FDA nor the company has received reports of any adverse reactions related to the consumption of the recalled products. So far, the risks related to the consumption of the recalled products include allergic reactions such as tingling in the mouth, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, lightheadedness, dizziness, and fainting. Some people may also experience life-threatening reactions like anaphylaxis attacks, which require immediate medical attention.

Two Rivers Coffee product recall only affects the peanut butter single-serve hot chocolate pods

The Two Rivers Coffee hot chocolate recall affects three different flavors of Peanut Butter and Hot Cocoa Pods that were distributed across the country, including Brooklyn Bean Peanut Butter Cup Hot Cocoa, Pingo Peanut Butter Cookie Hot Chocolate, and Cold Stone Peanut Butter Cup Perfection. The affected products were available in packs of 12-count, 40-count, and 100-count boxes.

Produced between January 2021 and November 2022, the recalled products were sold nationwide through retail stores and online orders. Customers may have also received the affected products as gifts from their families and peers. The voluntarily recalled products carry the Best By Dates of January 2022 through December 2024 and can be recognized through the following details:

Brand Product Name UPC Two Rivers Coffee Hot Cocoa Pods, Single Serve Variety Sampler Pack , 40 Count 810683022554 Two Rivers Coffee Hot Cocoa Pods Variety Sampler, 52 Count 850027429601 Two Rivers Coffee Hot Cocoa Pods Variety Sampler, 52 Count 810683027030 Two Rivers Coffee Coffee, Tea, Cocoa, Cider, Cappuccino Bit Of Everything Variety Sampler Pack, 40 count 810683022608 Two Rivers Coffee Coffee, Tea, Cocoa, Cider, Cappuccino Bit Of Everything Variety Sampler Pack, 100 count 810683027009 Two Rivers Coffee Coffee & Hot Cocoa Chocoholics, 40 Count 810683025197 Two Rivers Coffee Hot Chocolate Variety, Gift Box, 12 Count 810683026989 Two Rivers Coffee Best of The Best Pods Variety Sampler Assorted Cocoa, 40 Count 810683029744 Brooklyn Beans Hot Chocolate Variety Pack Pods, 12 Count 810683021977 Brooklyn Beans Brooklyn Beans Peanut Butter Chocolate Hot Cocoa Pods, 40 Count 810683023018 Brooklyn Beans Hot Chocolate Variety Pack Pods, 40 Count 810683022974 Pingo Hot Chocolate Pods Variety Pack, 40 Count 810683028150 Pingo Hot Chocolate Pods Variety Pack, 100 Count 810683029805 Pingo Hot Chocolate Pods Peanut Butter Cookie, 100 Count 810683028754 Pingo Hot Chocolate Pods Peanut Butter Cookie, 40 Count 810683028037

Customers who may have bought the recalled products or received them through gifts should ensure they don't consume them. When consumed by people with peanut allergies, the recalled products may result in severe to life-threatening allergic reactions.

While people with peanut allergies should strictly refrain from consuming the recalled Two Rivers Coffee products, those with no history of peanut allergies can consume them safely as per instructions on the package.

Recalled packs of Two Rivers Coffee Peanut Butter and Hot Cocoa Pods (Image via FDA)

Allergic customers who have no use for the recalled products can either dispose of them in a closed bin or return them to the store of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with doubts and queries regarding the recall can contact Two Rivers Coffee at (800) 418-0689, Monday to Thursday, from 9 am to 4 pm. The company can also be reached via emails sent at [email protected]

Poll : 0 votes