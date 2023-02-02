Conagra recalled canned meat: Product code and all you need to know

Conagra Brands, Inc. has issued a nationwide recall for nearly 2.6 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products over a packaging defect that may result in product contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that the packaging defect can cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination, putting people who consume them at several health risks.
The recall was initiated after the company notified FSIS about spoiled and leaking cans from multiple production dates at the warehouse. Further investigations into the matter suggested that cans of meat and poultry products may have been damaged in a manner that was not readily identifiable to consumers. As a result, this could allow foodborne pathogens to contaminate the cans.
The potentially contaminated cans of Conagra meat and poultry may pose several health risks and infections ranging from serious to life-threatening. However, neither FSIS nor the company have received any such reports of illness or fatalities related to the consumption of the recalled products. Customers should abstain from consuming potentially contaminated meat and poultry products in any manner.
Customers should be able to return the Conagra canned meat and poultry recalled products even in the absence of a receipt
The recall affected approximately 2,581,816 pounds of Conagra Brands' canned meat and poultry products that were distributed across the country in metal cans. The recalled products were shipped to retail stores nationwide and could have also been available through grocers in the United States.
The recalled canned meat and poultry products bear the establishment number “P4247” and were produced between December 12, 2022, and January 13, 2023. FSIS believes that the products might still be available on some store shelves across the country, while some of the recalled products might have already made their way to your pantry. Hence, customers are advised to check the following table to ensure that they don't have the recalled products in their possession:
If a customer happens to have bought any of the recalled products, then they are strictly advised not to consume them in any manner. Whether they are cooked or consumed straight from the cans, the products may pose a serious or life-threatening risk to people of all ages.
All cans of the recalled products should be disposed of in a closed bin. Customers can also return the recalled Conagra Brands canned meat and poultry products to the store of purchase for a full refund. They should be able to return the recalled products even in the absence of a receipt.
Consumers who happen to have any doubts or queries regarding the recall can get in touch with the company at 800-289-6014, Monday-Friday, 9 am to 5 pm CST, or via email at - [email protected]
Those with any other food safety questions can contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline toll-free at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via the Ask USDA service from 10 am to 6 pm ET, Monday to Friday.