Conagra recalled canned meat: Product code and all you need to know

By Kaushal S.
Modified Feb 02, 2023 07:03 PM IST
Conagra Brands, Inc. has recalled over 2.6 million canned meat and poultry products over concerns about a packaging defect that may cause the products to get contaminated (Image via FSIS)
Conagra Brands, Inc. has issued a nationwide recall for nearly 2.6 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products over a packaging defect that may result in product contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that the packaging defect can cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination, putting people who consume them at several health risks.

The recall was initiated after the company notified FSIS about spoiled and leaking cans from multiple production dates at the warehouse. Further investigations into the matter suggested that cans of meat and poultry products may have been damaged in a manner that was not readily identifiable to consumers. As a result, this could allow foodborne pathogens to contaminate the cans.

Cans of the recalled Conagra Brands canned meat and poultry products (Image via FSIS)
The potentially contaminated cans of Conagra meat and poultry may pose several health risks and infections ranging from serious to life-threatening. However, neither FSIS nor the company have received any such reports of illness or fatalities related to the consumption of the recalled products. Customers should abstain from consuming potentially contaminated meat and poultry products in any manner.

Customers should be able to return the Conagra canned meat and poultry recalled products even in the absence of a receipt

The recall affected approximately 2,581,816 pounds of Conagra Brands' canned meat and poultry products that were distributed across the country in metal cans. The recalled products were shipped to retail stores nationwide and could have also been available through grocers in the United States.

The recalled canned meat and poultry products bear the establishment number “P4247” and were produced between December 12, 2022, and January 13, 2023. FSIS believes that the products might still be available on some store shelves across the country, while some of the recalled products might have already made their way to your pantry. Hence, customers are advised to check the following table to ensure that they don't have the recalled products in their possession:

On Package name UPCLot CodePackage type and size Best if Used By
ARMOUR STAR CHICKEN VIENNA SAUSAGE, 27.6 Ounce 5410083142 4208235620 6-3oz cans per pack, 8 packs per caseDec/21/2024
ARMOUR STAR CHICKEN VIENNA SAUSAGE, 27.6 Ounce 5410083142 4208300320 8-27.6oz cans Jan/02/2025
ARMOUR STAR CHICKEN VIENNA SAUSAGE, 27.6 Ounce541008314242082346208-27.6oz cans Dec/11/2024
ARMOUR STAR CHICKEN VIENNA SAUSAGE, 27.6 Ounce54100831424208235520 8-27.6oz cans Dec/20/2024
ARMOUR STAR ORIGINAL VIENNA SAUSAGE, 4.6 Ounce5410092502420823522048-4.6oz canDec/17/2024
ARMOUR STAR ORIGINAL VIENNA SAUSAGE, 4.6 Ounce5410092502420823532048-4.6oz canDec/18/2024
ARMOUR STAR ORIGINAL VIENNA SAUSAGE, 4.6 Ounce5410092502420823542048-4.6oz canDec/19/2024
ARMOUR STAR ORIGINAL VIENNA SAUSAGE, 4.6 Ounce5410092502420823562048-4.6oz canDec/21/2024
ARMOUR STAR ORIGINAL VIENNA SAUSAGE, 4.6 Ounce5410092502420823612048-4.6oz canDec/26/2024
ARMOUR STAR ORIGINAL VIENNA SAUSAGE, 4.6 Ounce5410092502420830042048-4.6oz canJan/03/2025
ARMOUR STAR ORIGINAL VIENNA SAUSAGE, 4.6 Ounce5410092502420830052048-4.6oz canJan/04/2025
ARMOUR STAR ORIGINAL VIENNA SAUSAGE, 4.6 Ounce5410092502420830062048-4.6oz canJan/05/2025
ARMOUR STAR ORIGINAL VIENNA SAUSAGE, 4.6 Ounce5410092502420830072048-4.6oz canJan/06/2025
ARMOUR STAR ORIGINAL VIENNA SAUSAGE, 4.6 Ounce5410092502420830082048-4.6oz canJan/07/2025
ARMOUR STAR POTTED MEAT, 3 Ounce170000037842082355206-3oz cans per pack, 8 packs per caseDec/20/2024
ARMOUR STAR POTTED MEAT, 3 Ounce170000037842083006208-18oz canJan/05/2025
ARMOUR STAR VIENNA ORIGINAL, 55.2 Ounce 5410079513420823472012-55.2oz can Dec/12/2024
ARMOUR STAR VIENNA ORIGINAL, 55.2 Ounce 5410079513420823482012-55.2oz can Dec/13/2024
ARMOUR STAR VIENNA ORIGINAL, 55.2 Ounce 5410079513420823492012-55.2oz can Dec/14/2024
ARMOUR STAR VIENNA ORIGINAL, 55.2 Ounce 54100795134208235020 12-55.2oz can Dec/15/2024
ARMOUR STAR VIENNA ORIGINAL, 55.2 Ounce 5410079513420823512012-55.2oz can Dec/16/2024
ARMOUR STAR VIENNA ORIGINAL, 55.2 Ounce 54100795134208235420 12-55.2oz can Dec/19/2024
ARMOUR STAR VIENNA ORIGINAL, 55.2 Ounce 5410079513420823562012-55.2oz can Dec/21/2024
ARMOUR STAR VIENNA ORIGINAL, 55.2 Ounce 5410079513 420823612012-55.2oz can Dec/26/2024
ARMOUR STAR VIENNA ORIGINAL, 55.2 Ounce 54100795134208236320 12-55.2oz can Dec/28/2024
ARMOUR STAR VIENNA ORIGINAL, 55.2 Ounce 54100795134208236420 12-55.2oz can Dec/29/2024
ARMOUR STAR VIENNA ORIGINAL, 55.2 Ounce 5410079513420830042012-55.2oz can Jan/03/2025
ARMOUR STAR VIENNA ORIGINAL, 55.2 Ounce 5410079513420830052012-55.2oz can Jan/04/2025
ARMOUR STAR VIENNA ORIGINAL, 55.2 Ounce 5410079513420830102012-55.2oz can Jan/09/2025
ARMOUR STAR VIENNA SAUSAGE BARBECUE FLAVORED, 27.6 Ounce541008334042082361208-27.6oz cansDec/26/2024
ARMOUR STAR VIENNA SAUSAGE BARBECUE FLAVORED, 27.6 Ounce541008334042083009208-27.6oz cansJan/08/2025
ARMOUR STAR VIENNA SAUSAGE BARBEQUE FLAVORED, 4.6 Ounce5410093602420823612024-4.6oz cansDec/26/2024
ARMOUR STAR VIENNA SAUSAGE BOURBON BBQFLAVORED SAUCE, 4.6 Ounce5410093826420830052024-4.6oz cansJan/04/2025
ARMOUR STAR VIENNA SAUSAGE JALAPENO, 4.6 Ounce 5410095201420830082024-4.6oz cansJan/07/2025
ARMOUR STAR VIENNA SAUSAGE ORIGINAL, 27.6 Ounce541007941342082347208-27.6oz cansDec/12/2024
ARMOUR STAR VIENNA SAUSAGE ORIGINAL, 27.6 Ounce541007941342082348208-27.6oz cansDec/13/2024
ARMOUR STAR VIENNA SAUSAGE ORIGINAL, 27.6 Ounce541007941342082350208-27.6oz cansDec/15/2024
ARMOUR STAR VIENNA SAUSAGE ORIGINAL, 27.6 Ounce541007941342082351208-27.6oz cansDec/16/2024
ARMOUR STAR VIENNA SAUSAGE ORIGINAL, 27.6 Ounce541007941342082353208-27.6oz cansDec/18/2024
ARMOUR STAR VIENNA SAUSAGE ORIGINAL, 27.6 Ounce541007941342082354208-27.6oz cansDec/19/2024
ARMOUR STAR VIENNA SAUSAGE ORIGINAL, 27.6 Ounce541007941342082356208-27.6oz cansDec/21/2024
ARMOUR STAR VIENNA SAUSAGE ORIGINAL, 27.6 Ounce541007941342082363208-27.6oz cansDec/28/2024
ARMOUR STAR VIENNA SAUSAGE ORIGINAL, 27.6 Ounce541007941342082364208-27.6oz cansDec/29/2024
ARMOUR STAR VIENNA SAUSAGE ORIGINAL, 27.6 Ounce541007941342083005208-27.6oz cansJan/04/2025
ARMOUR STAR VIENNA SAUSAGE ORIGINAL, 27.6 Ounce541007941342083007208-27.6oz cansJan/06/2025
ARMOUR STAR VIENNA SAUSAGE ORIGINAL, 27.6 Ounce541007941342083004206-3oz cans per pack, 8 packs per caseJan/03/2025
ARMOUR STAR VIENNA SAUSAGE ORIGINAL, 27.6 Ounce541007941342083008208-27.6oz canJan/07/2025
ARMOUR STAR VIENNA SAUSAGE ORIGINAL, 27.6 Ounce541007941342083010208-27.6oz canJan/09/2025
ARMOUR STAR VIENNA SAUSAGE ORIGINAL, 4.6 Ounce 54100183184208235120225 case PALLETDec/16/2024
ARMOUR STAR VIENNA SAUSAGE ORIGINAL, 4.6 Ounce 5410017990420823552024-4.6oz cansDec/20/2024
GOYA VIENNA SAUSAGE, 4.6 Ounce4133103321420823502048-4.6oz cansDec/15/2024
GRACE CHICKEN VIENNA SAUSAGE, 4.6 Ounce5527096129420823462048-4.6oz cansDec/11/2024
GREAT VALUE VIENNA SAUSAGE, 4.6 Ounce7874206735420823472048-4.6oz cansDec/12/2024
GREAT VALUE VIENNA SAUSAGE, 4.6 Ounce7874206735420823482048-4.6oz cansDec/13/2024
GREAT VALUE VIENNA SAUSAGE, 4.6 Ounce7874206735420823492048-4.6oz cansDec/14/2024
HARGIS HOUSE POTTED MEAT, 3 Ounce5193313020 420823552048-3oz cansDec/20/2024
HARGIS HOUSE VIENNA SAUSAGE, 4.6 Ounce5193334485420823492024-4.6oz cansDec/14/2024
HEREFORD CHICKEN VIENNA SAUSAGE, 130 Gram8551290147420823462048-130g cans Dec/11/2024
KROGER VIENNA SAUSAGES, 4.6 Ounce1111086726420823462048-4.6oz cansDec/16/2024
KROGER VIENNA SAUSAGES, 4.6 Ounce1111086726420823522048-4.6oz cansDec/17/2024
PRAIRIE BELT VIENNA SAUSAGE, 4.6 Ounce4135835041420823482048-4.6oz cansDec/13/2024
PRAIRIE BELT VIENNA SAUSAGE, 4.6 Ounce4135835045 420823482024-4.6oz cansDec/13/2024
VALRICO CHICKEN VIENNA SAUSAGE, 4.6 Ounce3834415005 4208234620 48-4.6oz cansDec/11/2024

If a customer happens to have bought any of the recalled products, then they are strictly advised not to consume them in any manner. Whether they are cooked or consumed straight from the cans, the products may pose a serious or life-threatening risk to people of all ages.

All cans of the recalled products should be disposed of in a closed bin. Customers can also return the recalled Conagra Brands canned meat and poultry products to the store of purchase for a full refund. They should be able to return the recalled products even in the absence of a receipt.

Packs and cans of the recalled Conagra Brands canned meat and poultry products (Image via FSIS)
Consumers who happen to have any doubts or queries regarding the recall can get in touch with the company at 800-289-6014, Monday-Friday, 9 am to 5 pm CST, or via email at - [email protected]

Those with any other food safety questions can contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline toll-free at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via the Ask USDA service from 10 am to 6 pm ET, Monday to Friday.

