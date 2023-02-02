Conagra recalled canned meat: Product code and all you need to know

Conagra Brands, Inc. has issued a nationwide recall for nearly 2.6 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products over a packaging defect that may result in product contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that the packaging defect can cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination, putting people who consume them at several health risks.

The recall was initiated after the company notified FSIS about spoiled and leaking cans from multiple production dates at the warehouse. Further investigations into the matter suggested that cans of meat and poultry products may have been damaged in a manner that was not readily identifiable to consumers. As a result, this could allow foodborne pathogens to contaminate the cans.

Cans of the recalled Conagra Brands canned meat and poultry products (Image via FSIS)

The potentially contaminated cans of Conagra meat and poultry may pose several health risks and infections ranging from serious to life-threatening. However, neither FSIS nor the company have received any such reports of illness or fatalities related to the consumption of the recalled products. Customers should abstain from consuming potentially contaminated meat and poultry products in any manner.

Customers should be able to return the Conagra canned meat and poultry recalled products even in the absence of a receipt

The recall affected approximately 2,581,816 pounds of Conagra Brands' canned meat and poultry products that were distributed across the country in metal cans. The recalled products were shipped to retail stores nationwide and could have also been available through grocers in the United States.

The recalled canned meat and poultry products bear the establishment number “P4247” and were produced between December 12, 2022, and January 13, 2023. FSIS believes that the products might still be available on some store shelves across the country, while some of the recalled products might have already made their way to your pantry. Hence, customers are advised to check the following table to ensure that they don't have the recalled products in their possession:

On Package name UPC Lot Code Package type and size Best if Used By ARMOUR STAR CHICKEN VIENNA SAUSAGE, 27.6 Ounce 5410083142 4208235620 6-3oz cans per pack, 8 packs per case Dec/21/2024 ARMOUR STAR CHICKEN VIENNA SAUSAGE, 27.6 Ounce 5410083142 4208300320 8-27.6oz cans Jan/02/2025 ARMOUR STAR CHICKEN VIENNA SAUSAGE, 27.6 Ounce 5410083142 4208234620 8-27.6oz cans Dec/11/2024 ARMOUR STAR CHICKEN VIENNA SAUSAGE, 27.6 Ounce 5410083142 4208235520 8-27.6oz cans Dec/20/2024 ARMOUR STAR ORIGINAL VIENNA SAUSAGE, 4.6 Ounce 5410092502 4208235220 48-4.6oz can Dec/17/2024 ARMOUR STAR ORIGINAL VIENNA SAUSAGE, 4.6 Ounce 5410092502 4208235320 48-4.6oz can Dec/18/2024 ARMOUR STAR ORIGINAL VIENNA SAUSAGE, 4.6 Ounce 5410092502 4208235420 48-4.6oz can Dec/19/2024 ARMOUR STAR ORIGINAL VIENNA SAUSAGE, 4.6 Ounce 5410092502 4208235620 48-4.6oz can Dec/21/2024 ARMOUR STAR ORIGINAL VIENNA SAUSAGE, 4.6 Ounce 5410092502 4208236120 48-4.6oz can Dec/26/2024 ARMOUR STAR ORIGINAL VIENNA SAUSAGE, 4.6 Ounce 5410092502 4208300420 48-4.6oz can Jan/03/2025 ARMOUR STAR ORIGINAL VIENNA SAUSAGE, 4.6 Ounce 5410092502 4208300520 48-4.6oz can Jan/04/2025 ARMOUR STAR ORIGINAL VIENNA SAUSAGE, 4.6 Ounce 5410092502 4208300620 48-4.6oz can Jan/05/2025 ARMOUR STAR ORIGINAL VIENNA SAUSAGE, 4.6 Ounce 5410092502 4208300720 48-4.6oz can Jan/06/2025 ARMOUR STAR ORIGINAL VIENNA SAUSAGE, 4.6 Ounce 5410092502 4208300820 48-4.6oz can Jan/07/2025 ARMOUR STAR POTTED MEAT, 3 Ounce 1700000378 4208235520 6-3oz cans per pack, 8 packs per case Dec/20/2024 ARMOUR STAR POTTED MEAT, 3 Ounce 1700000378 4208300620 8-18oz can Jan/05/2025 ARMOUR STAR VIENNA ORIGINAL, 55.2 Ounce 5410079513 4208234720 12-55.2oz can Dec/12/2024 ARMOUR STAR VIENNA ORIGINAL, 55.2 Ounce 5410079513 4208234820 12-55.2oz can Dec/13/2024 ARMOUR STAR VIENNA ORIGINAL, 55.2 Ounce 5410079513 4208234920 12-55.2oz can Dec/14/2024 ARMOUR STAR VIENNA ORIGINAL, 55.2 Ounce 5410079513 4208235020 12-55.2oz can Dec/15/2024 ARMOUR STAR VIENNA ORIGINAL, 55.2 Ounce 5410079513 4208235120 12-55.2oz can Dec/16/2024 ARMOUR STAR VIENNA ORIGINAL, 55.2 Ounce 5410079513 4208235420 12-55.2oz can Dec/19/2024 ARMOUR STAR VIENNA ORIGINAL, 55.2 Ounce 5410079513 4208235620 12-55.2oz can Dec/21/2024 ARMOUR STAR VIENNA ORIGINAL, 55.2 Ounce 5410079513 4208236120 12-55.2oz can Dec/26/2024 ARMOUR STAR VIENNA ORIGINAL, 55.2 Ounce 5410079513 4208236320 12-55.2oz can Dec/28/2024 ARMOUR STAR VIENNA ORIGINAL, 55.2 Ounce 5410079513 4208236420 12-55.2oz can Dec/29/2024 ARMOUR STAR VIENNA ORIGINAL, 55.2 Ounce 5410079513 4208300420 12-55.2oz can Jan/03/2025 ARMOUR STAR VIENNA ORIGINAL, 55.2 Ounce 5410079513 4208300520 12-55.2oz can Jan/04/2025 ARMOUR STAR VIENNA ORIGINAL, 55.2 Ounce 5410079513 4208301020 12-55.2oz can Jan/09/2025 ARMOUR STAR VIENNA SAUSAGE BARBECUE FLAVORED, 27.6 Ounce 5410083340 4208236120 8-27.6oz cans Dec/26/2024 ARMOUR STAR VIENNA SAUSAGE BARBECUE FLAVORED, 27.6 Ounce 5410083340 4208300920 8-27.6oz cans Jan/08/2025 ARMOUR STAR VIENNA SAUSAGE BARBEQUE FLAVORED, 4.6 Ounce 5410093602 4208236120 24-4.6oz cans Dec/26/2024 ARMOUR STAR VIENNA SAUSAGE BOURBON BBQFLAVORED SAUCE, 4.6 Ounce 5410093826 4208300520 24-4.6oz cans Jan/04/2025 ARMOUR STAR VIENNA SAUSAGE JALAPENO, 4.6 Ounce 5410095201 4208300820 24-4.6oz cans Jan/07/2025 ARMOUR STAR VIENNA SAUSAGE ORIGINAL, 27.6 Ounce 5410079413 4208234720 8-27.6oz cans Dec/12/2024 ARMOUR STAR VIENNA SAUSAGE ORIGINAL, 27.6 Ounce 5410079413 4208234820 8-27.6oz cans Dec/13/2024 ARMOUR STAR VIENNA SAUSAGE ORIGINAL, 27.6 Ounce 5410079413 4208235020 8-27.6oz cans Dec/15/2024 ARMOUR STAR VIENNA SAUSAGE ORIGINAL, 27.6 Ounce 5410079413 4208235120 8-27.6oz cans Dec/16/2024 ARMOUR STAR VIENNA SAUSAGE ORIGINAL, 27.6 Ounce 5410079413 4208235320 8-27.6oz cans Dec/18/2024 ARMOUR STAR VIENNA SAUSAGE ORIGINAL, 27.6 Ounce 5410079413 4208235420 8-27.6oz cans Dec/19/2024 ARMOUR STAR VIENNA SAUSAGE ORIGINAL, 27.6 Ounce 5410079413 4208235620 8-27.6oz cans Dec/21/2024 ARMOUR STAR VIENNA SAUSAGE ORIGINAL, 27.6 Ounce 5410079413 4208236320 8-27.6oz cans Dec/28/2024 ARMOUR STAR VIENNA SAUSAGE ORIGINAL, 27.6 Ounce 5410079413 4208236420 8-27.6oz cans Dec/29/2024 ARMOUR STAR VIENNA SAUSAGE ORIGINAL, 27.6 Ounce 5410079413 4208300520 8-27.6oz cans Jan/04/2025 ARMOUR STAR VIENNA SAUSAGE ORIGINAL, 27.6 Ounce 5410079413 4208300720 8-27.6oz cans Jan/06/2025 ARMOUR STAR VIENNA SAUSAGE ORIGINAL, 27.6 Ounce 5410079413 4208300420 6-3oz cans per pack, 8 packs per case Jan/03/2025 ARMOUR STAR VIENNA SAUSAGE ORIGINAL, 27.6 Ounce 5410079413 4208300820 8-27.6oz can Jan/07/2025 ARMOUR STAR VIENNA SAUSAGE ORIGINAL, 27.6 Ounce 5410079413 4208301020 8-27.6oz can Jan/09/2025 ARMOUR STAR VIENNA SAUSAGE ORIGINAL, 4.6 Ounce 5410018318 4208235120 225 case PALLET Dec/16/2024 ARMOUR STAR VIENNA SAUSAGE ORIGINAL, 4.6 Ounce 5410017990 4208235520 24-4.6oz cans Dec/20/2024 GOYA VIENNA SAUSAGE, 4.6 Ounce 4133103321 4208235020 48-4.6oz cans Dec/15/2024 GRACE CHICKEN VIENNA SAUSAGE, 4.6 Ounce 5527096129 4208234620 48-4.6oz cans Dec/11/2024 GREAT VALUE VIENNA SAUSAGE, 4.6 Ounce 7874206735 4208234720 48-4.6oz cans Dec/12/2024 GREAT VALUE VIENNA SAUSAGE, 4.6 Ounce 7874206735 4208234820 48-4.6oz cans Dec/13/2024 GREAT VALUE VIENNA SAUSAGE, 4.6 Ounce 7874206735 4208234920 48-4.6oz cans Dec/14/2024 HARGIS HOUSE POTTED MEAT, 3 Ounce 5193313020 4208235520 48-3oz cans Dec/20/2024 HARGIS HOUSE VIENNA SAUSAGE, 4.6 Ounce 5193334485 4208234920 24-4.6oz cans Dec/14/2024 HEREFORD CHICKEN VIENNA SAUSAGE, 130 Gram 8551290147 4208234620 48-130g cans Dec/11/2024 KROGER VIENNA SAUSAGES, 4.6 Ounce 1111086726 4208234620 48-4.6oz cans Dec/16/2024 KROGER VIENNA SAUSAGES, 4.6 Ounce 1111086726 4208235220 48-4.6oz cans Dec/17/2024 PRAIRIE BELT VIENNA SAUSAGE, 4.6 Ounce 4135835041 4208234820 48-4.6oz cans Dec/13/2024 PRAIRIE BELT VIENNA SAUSAGE, 4.6 Ounce 4135835045 4208234820 24-4.6oz cans Dec/13/2024 VALRICO CHICKEN VIENNA SAUSAGE, 4.6 Ounce 3834415005 4208234620 48-4.6oz cans Dec/11/2024

If a customer happens to have bought any of the recalled products, then they are strictly advised not to consume them in any manner. Whether they are cooked or consumed straight from the cans, the products may pose a serious or life-threatening risk to people of all ages.

All cans of the recalled products should be disposed of in a closed bin. Customers can also return the recalled Conagra Brands canned meat and poultry products to the store of purchase for a full refund. They should be able to return the recalled products even in the absence of a receipt.

Packs and cans of the recalled Conagra Brands canned meat and poultry products (Image via FSIS)

Consumers who happen to have any doubts or queries regarding the recall can get in touch with the company at 800-289-6014, Monday-Friday, 9 am to 5 pm CST, or via email at - [email protected]

Those with any other food safety questions can contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline toll-free at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via the Ask USDA service from 10 am to 6 pm ET, Monday to Friday.

