Equestrian helmets recall: reason, refund, and all you need to know

English Riding Supply LLC has issued a nationwide recall of over 49,000 equestrian helmets over concerns of impact injury hazards. The Ovation Protégé model helmets fail to meet the impact requirements set by the ASTM F1163-15 standard, and can pose severe impact injury risks to riders who fall.

The 'Made in Taiwan' helmets are some of the most prominent protective headgear worn when riding horses. The helmets are specifically designed to protect the rider's head from incidents where they may fall off the horse.

The helmets not only save horse-riders from striking their head on any hard object, but also from being accidentally struck in the head by the horse's hoof.

the recalled Ovation Protégé model helmets fail to meet the impact requirements set by the ASTM F1163-15 standard

The ASTM F1163-15 standard has been established by the American Society for Testing and Materials, which is responsible for creating similar testing standards that manufacturers need to meet.

The organization only creates these safety standards and does not test or certify products on its own. Manufacturers often have to submit the helmets to independent certified laboratories to get them tested.

All equestrian helmets are required to meet the ASTM F1163:2015 standard in order to ensure the safety of the horse-riders during horse sports and horse-racing.

Customers can recognize the recalled helmets by looking for an SEI certification label on the inside of the helmets

The recall affects nearly 49,300 units of the Ovation Protégé model equestrian helmets that were imported to the United States market by the English Riding Supply LLC. The helmets were manufactured between December 2020 and December 2022.

Customers could have bought the recalled helmets from Tack shops and English equestrian specialty stores across the country between January 2021 and December 2022. The recalled helmets were also available online from retailers, including Amazon and Statelinetack.

Priced at between $58 and $66, the recalled Ovation Protégé model helmets might have been available to customers in multiple colors and finishes. Customers can recognize the recalled helmets by looking for an SEI certification label on the inside of the helmets.

The label has the model name, date of manufacturing, and other details printed on it. The front of the helmet also has the letters "OV" printed on it.

the recalled equestrian helmets and the inner SEI certification label

Customers who may have the recalled Ovation Protégé model equestrian helmets are strictly advised not to use them anymore. The recalled helmets are to be returned to the place of purchase or to any authorized Ovation store for a free replacement Ovation Deluxe Schooler helmet.

Customers who prefer a refund can contact the English Riding Supply for a $60 refund.

To get a refund, customers must cut off the harness straps and email a photo of the same along with a photo of the interior label. Pictures of the destroyed helmet and the label with the manufacturing date and serial numbers visible are to be sent to - [email protected] Upon receiving the proof of destruction, the company will provide you with the refund.

Customers who may have doubts or queries regarding the equestrian helmets recall can get in touch with the company at 866-569-1600, Monday to Friday between 8:30 am and 5 pm ET.

