IKEA ODGER Swivel Chairs recall: reason, date stamp information and all you need to know

IKEA has issued a nationwide recall for about 12,000 units of the ODGER Swivel Chairs in the anthracite (gray) color over fall and injury hazard concerns. The leg on the chairs is prone to breaking, which can result in people falling and getting injured.

Announced on February 9, 2023, the voluntary recall was initiated following reports that the legs on the ODGER Swivel Chair in anthracite broke down, causing the people sitting on it to fall. Out of the four reports received so far, at least two consumers were injured as they fell when the legs on the chair broke.

The recalled ODGER Swivel Chair in anthracite poses risks of fall and injury hazards (Image via CPSC)

As of now, the recall is limited to ODGER Swivel Chairs that were sold in anthracite (gray) color. Customers should feel secure when purchasing other IKEA furniture and chairs. No other reports of injuries or fatalities have been received by the CPSC or the company in connection with the recalled ODGER Swivel Chairs.

All you need to know about IKEA ODGER Swivel Chairs recall

The production date and other details are located under the seat shell of the recalled ODGER Swivel chair (Image via CPSC)

The recall affects over 12,000 units of ODGER Swivel Chairs that were sold in anthracite - the company's term for gray. The 'Made in Italy' chairs were imported to the United States market by IKEA Supply AG, of Switzerland and were available all across the country.

Customers could have purchased the recalled ODGER Swivel Chairs from any of the brand's stores or online at IKEA.com. The chairs were sold across the United States between October 2019 and December 2022 for about $160 per unit. To recognize the recalled chairs, you can look at the name, date stamp, and other details printed underneath the seat, which is molded in the material of the chair.

Ways to identify the production date of the recalled ODGER Swivel Chair (Image via CPSC)

The recalled chairs have a date stamp before and include 2221. While the first two digits represent the year, the last two digits represent the week, in the YYWW format, which means that the stamp 2221 signifies that the chair was produced in the year 2022 and the twenty-first week of the year.

Customers who may have the recalled ODGER Swivel Chairs should immediately stop using them. All recalled ODGER Swivel Chairs should be returned to the store of purchase or any nearby IKEA store for a full refund on the purchase. The recalled products can be returned even in the absence of proof of purchase and/or a receipt.

Customers who may have doubts or queries regarding the ODGER Swivel Chair recall can get in touch with IKEĀ toll-free at 888-966-4532, Monday through Friday, from 9 am to 10 pm ET. Additionally, those who want to know more about the recall can visit the website - https://www.ikea.com/us/en/customer-service/product-support/recalls for more information.

Poll : 0 votes