Purina pro plan recall: UPC code, reason, products, and more

Nestlé Purina PetCare Company has issued a nationwide recall for a select lot of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) dog food over concerns about potentially elevated Vitamin D levels. While Vitamin D is an equally important nutrient for dogs, it can also cause a number of health problems when consumed in large quantities over time.

Announced on February 8, the voluntary recall was issued after the company received two reports of cases where dogs exhibited signs of Vitamin D toxicity. The two separate confirmed cases seem to have occurred due to consumption of the high-in-Vitamin D diet, as the dogs recovered once taken off the diet.

Recall Insider @Recallinsider

Nestlé Purina Petcare Company Recalls Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental

recallinsider.com/nestle-purina-… Nestlé Purina Petcare Company Recalls Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL ElementalNestlé Purina Petcare Company Recalls Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental Nestlé Purina Petcare Company Recalls Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental Nestlé Purina Petcare Company Recalls Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental recallinsider.com/nestle-purina-… https://t.co/1ILtACowOH

The Nestlé Purina PetCare Company has apologized to all pet owners and veterinarians who may have faced any inconveniences due to the problems caused by the situation and assured them that the health and well-being of pets are their top priority. Customers can rest assured that no other Purina PetCare product other than the Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental is affected by the recall.

All you need to know about the Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental recall

The recalled Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) prescription dry dog food (Image via FDA)

The recall affects labeled bags of the Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) prescription dry dog food. Vitamin D-rich dry dog food was only available through prescriptions. Customers could have bought the products through veterinary clinics like Purina Vet Direct, Purina for Professionals, and other select retailers with the ability to validate a prescription.

Customers can recognize the bags of the recalled Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) dry dog food products by checking the following table:

Product UPC Production Code(*First 8 characters equal to) Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) 8 lb and 20 lb bags 38100 19190 – 8 lb38100 19192 – 20 lb 2249 10822250 1082 2276 1082 2277 1082 2290 1082 2360 1082 2361 1082

Pet owners and/or consumers who may have bought the recalled dry dog food bags are strictly advised not to feed them to their dogs. Bags of the recalled dog food should immediately be discarded safely in closed bins. All veterinarians and other retail partners of the company who may have the affected dog food in stock should remove it from the inventory and destroy it at the earliest possible date.

Ingestion of the affected products that are high in Vitamin D content can result in Vitamin D toxicity and other health issues in dogs. Vitamin D toxicity symptoms may include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and renal (kidney) dysfunction. If your dog seems to be experiencing any such symptoms, then you should take them to your veterinarian or a vet clinic for a proper inspection and medical attention.

Ingestion of dog food that is high in Vitamin D can result in Vitamin D toxicity in dogs (Image via FDA)

Customers and veterinarians who may have doubts or concerns about the Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) prescription dry dog food recall can get in touch with the Purina PetCare company at 1-800-345-5678, from Monday to Saturday, 8 am to 5 am CST. The company can also be reached via email sent at - https://www.purina.com/contact-us. Customers can also get in touch with the company through the same details for assistance in getting a refund.

Poll : 0 votes