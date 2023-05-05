BMW airbag recall 2023: List of models and all you need to know 

BMW has issued a nationwide recall alert and a “Do Not Drive” warning for over 90,000 older vehicles due to the increasing threat that the airbags might explode in a crash. The automaker is urging customers not to drive these old vehicles anymore as they have already been the cause of several deaths and injuries across the globe.

Announced on May 5, 2023, the nationwide recall covers vehicles from the 2000 to 2006 model years. These vehicles were previously recalled to replace faulty and dangerous airbag inflators made by Takata. As per the automaker, the company, Takata used volatile ammonium nitrate to inflate the airbags in a crash. However, the chemical is known to deteriorate over time.

Owners of the affected BMW vehicles are advised not to drive these old vehicles anymore (Image via SOPA Images/ LightRocket/ Getty Images)

When exposed to heat and humidity, it can blow apart a metal canister, hurling shrapnel that can injure or kill drivers and passengers. Since 2009, the faulty, exploding airbags made by Takata have been linked with at least 33 deaths worldwide. The United States alone has reported over 24 deaths and over 400 injuries related to the exploding airbags. Such incidents have also occurred in Australia and Malaysia.

All you need to know about BMW airbag recall alert

nhtsagov @NHTSAgov 🛑 Consumer Alert 🛑 BMW announces “Do Not Drive” warning for 90K vehicles under a Takata recall, targeting older, most dangerous air bags. Owners of these vehicles should park them immediately and contact BMW for more information. nhtsa.gov/press-releases… 🛑 Consumer Alert 🛑 BMW announces “Do Not Drive” warning for 90K vehicles under a Takata recall, targeting older, most dangerous air bags. Owners of these vehicles should park them immediately and contact BMW for more information. nhtsa.gov/press-releases… https://t.co/k7CUh8qrUV

The recall alert affects over 90,000 BMW vehicles from the 2000 to 2006 model years. Vehicles that are already over 17 to 22 years old may pose life-threatening risks to the drivers and passengers in case of a crash, as the Takata airbags on them may explode.

The models affected by the Takata airbag recall include:

2000-2006 BMW 3 Series (E46) including M3 2000-2003 5 Series (E39) including M5 2000-2004 X5s (E53) equipped with certain driver’s front airbag inflators manufactured by Takata

As per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recalled Takata bags on the affected vehicles have an extremely high probability of failure during a crash. In case of a crash, the metal inflators can rupture and cause the metal fragments to be ejected toward the driver’s face. Such incidents have already been the cause of several deaths and life-altering injuries across the globe.

The recalled vehicles can pose life-threatening risks to both the drivers and the passengers (Image via Bloomberg/ Getty Images)

Consumers who own any of the affected vehicles are strictly advised not to drive them until the repairs are done. Replacement parts are already available at dealerships across the country for free. NHTSA is urging all owners of the affected vehicles to contact their dealership or BMW customer service to schedule a free repair at the earliest possible date.

The automaker will not only provide free repair for the airbag problem but will also offer free towing or mobile repair options if or when necessary. Owners with doubts or queries about the BMW airbag recall alert or other such issues can either contact the automaker or get in touch with the NHTSA online or by calling the Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236, Monday to Friday, 8 am to 8 pm Eastern time.

Poll : 0 votes