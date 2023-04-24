GM recall 2023: Model numbers and all you need to know amid fire risk 

The popular automaker, GM - General Motors - has issued a nationwide recall and safety warning for over 40,000 Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks after the discovery of a potential fire risk. It is feared that the brake fluid on the affected vehicles could leak and cause a short circuit, which could result in a full-fledged fire.

Announced on April 23, 2023, the nationwide recall affects several pickup models including - 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD models. As per the documents posted by the U.S. safety regulators on Saturday, all of the recalled vehicles fall between the model years 2019 and 2023.

General Motors is recalling over 40,000 pickups to fix the fire risk (Image via Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The affected General Motors (GM) vehicles may have a brake pressure sensor assembly that allows brake fluid to leak and cause a short circuit. The leakage problem increases the risk of a fire that could occur while the vehicles are parked or being driven. However, the issue is only apparent to vehicles with model years after 2019, as vehicles before that year used a different design.

All you need to know about the GM pickup recall

News News News @NewsNew97351204 GM recalls some of its Chevy Silverado Trucks that could impact more than 40,000 vehicles amid fears brake-fluid could spark a fire GM recalls some of its Chevy Silverado Trucks that could impact more than 40,000 vehicles amid fears brake-fluid could spark a fire

As mentioned earlier, the recall affects nearly 40,428 GM - General Motors - Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks including 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD models. The recalled vehicles that may pose a fire risk range between the model years 2019 and 2023. While the leakage problem in the vehicles poses serious fire risks, neither the automaker nor the U.S. safety regulators have received reports of any incidents or injuries caused.

The recalled vehicles may have a brake pressure sensor assembly that can allow the brake fluid to leak and cause a short circuit, which could pose a serious fire risk. The short circuit is feared to cause a fire when the vehicle is either being driven or parked. As such, GM is advising all owners to park the affected vehicles outdoors and away for flammable structures.

the recalled General Motors vehicles may have a brake fluid leakage issue (Image via Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

As of now, General Motors has not hinted at how the affected vehicles will be receiving the repairs, but it is expected that the concerned details will be shared by the automaker in the coming weeks. However, owners of the recalled vehicles can get accurate details about the repair and other such issues by getting in touch with GM Customer Support, or by visiting the nearest dealership.

Founded on September 16, 1908, by William C. Durant, Charles Stewart Mott, and Frederic L. Smith, General Motors Company is an American multinational automotive manufacturing company. Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, United States, the automaker was the largest automaker by sale in 2022. The automaker also reigned at the position of the largest automaker for 77 years before losing the top spot to Toyota in 2008.

Under its four divisions - Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC - the automaker produces various products such as automobiles, luxury vehicles, commercial vehicles, military vehicles, automobile parts, and much more.

Poll : 0 votes