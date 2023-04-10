Tesla Model 3 cars recall: Reason, vehicle model years, and all you need to know

Over 400 Tesla Model 3 Electric Vehicles are being recalled by Tesla Inc. over concerns about an issue with faulty suspension fasteners. It is feared that the fasteners of the front suspension lateral link may loosen over time and could cause the lateral link to separate from the sub-frame on the recalled vehicles.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a lateral link separation could greatly affect the wheel alignment of electric vehicles, causing instability and posing a risk of a crash.

Tesla issued a recall notice for over 400 Tesla Model 3 vehicles over a faulty suspension issue (Image via Seongjoon Cho/Getty Images)

The recall, which affects 2018 and 2019 model-year vehicles, was initiated after the automaker received over 25 warranty claims and 2 field reports about the issue from customers across the United States. As of now, neither Tesla nor NHTSA has received reports of any crash incidents or injuries in regards to the faulty suspension fastener issue of the recalled Tesla Model 3 vehicles.

It is to be noted that the current recall is an expansion of the 2021 recall that was initiated due to the same issue. The 2021 recall is known to have affected nearly 2800 Model 3 vehicles from the 2019-2021 model years, and 2020-2021 Tesla Model Y vehicles.

All you need to know about the Tesla Model 3 Electronic Vehicles recall

Mr VA Auto @MrVAAuto

.

If you own a Tesla Model 3 you may want to check out the latest recall. Autoblog reports that a small number of examples of the popular EV are being rec…

.

MrVAAuto.com

Your Car Buying HERO! Tesla Model 3 Recalled for Loose Suspension Bolts / jalopnik.com/tesla-model-3-… If you own a Tesla Model 3 you may want to check out the latest recall. Autoblog reports that a small number of examples of the popular EV are being rec…Your Car Buying HERO! Tesla Model 3 Recalled for Loose Suspension Bolts / jalopnik.com/tesla-model-3-….If you own a Tesla Model 3 you may want to check out the latest recall. Autoblog reports that a small number of examples of the popular EV are being rec….MrVAAuto.comYour Car Buying HERO! https://t.co/2G6jqtZZ3m

The recall affects nearly 422 Tesla Model 3 Electronic Vehicles. The affected vehicles are from the 2018 and 2019 model year EVs that were manufactured in China and sold all across the United States.

As mentioned earlier, the recalled electric vehicles have an issue with faulty suspension fasteners that could cause the fasteners to loosen over time. The loosened fasteners could potentially cause the lateral link to separate from the sub-frame on the recalled vehicles, and pose risks of vehicle instability and crash incidents.

As the fasteners loosen up over time, car owners may be able to detect unusual noises from the vehicles along with a change in how the front suspension feels. The automaker is assuring all owners that the company will take the responsibility of tightening or replacing the lateral link fasteners on all affected Model 3 vehicles.

Tesla to offer a repair service for all the affected Tesla Model 3 vehicles (Image via Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)

The automaker is yet to share how the fix and repair process will be carried out. Therefore, Tesla owners who want to learn more or wish to get the suspension fastener issue on their Tesla Model 3 vehicles resolved at the earliest should get in touch with the nearest dealership or the company's customer support helpline.

Founded on July 1, 2003, Tesla, Inc. is an American multinational company that produces automotive, artificial intelligence, and clean energy solutions. It is one of the most valuable companies in the world, and as of 2023, it is also regarded as the most valuable automaker in the world.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the company is involved in designing and manufacturing electric vehicles like cars and trucks, battery energy storage (home to grid-scale), solar panels, solar roof tiles, and other related products and services.

Poll : 0 votes