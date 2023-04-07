Honda CR-V recall: reason, affected vehicles, and other details explored

Japanese automaker Honda has issued a nationwide recall of over 563,000 Honda CR-V SUVs to fix a major rust issue. It is feared that rust could cause one of the most important suspension components on the SUVs to detach, posing a crash risk. Honda has said that they may even consider buying back some of the affected vehicles if the rust is severe.

The automaker has said that driving the Honda CR-V vehicles through puddles or flooded areas where road salt mixes with mud and water could cause salty water to get into the vehicle's rear frame, causing rust problems. In case of serious rust, the rear trailing arm on the vehicle could break, leading to several safety issues, including loss of vehicle control.

For the unversed, the 'rear trailing arm' connects the axle to the vehicle chassis and is a very important suspension component for all vehicles.

Honda said that there have been at least 61 customer complaints about the rust issue, but no injuries related to the case have been reported in the United States as of now. The automobile company issued a similar recall for the vehicles in Canada in 2019

All you need to know about the Honda CR-V recall

The recall affects nearly 563,711 Honda CR-V SUVs from the 2007 through 2011 model years. Due to experiencing continuous corrosion from road salt and de-icing agents, the rear trailing arm on the vehicle can detach, resulting in loss of vehicle control. The detachment of the rear trailing arm could cause the vehicle to lose control, posing a serious crash or accident risk.

As per Honda, the recall only applies to Honda CR-V SUVs manufactured between March 6, 2006, to Dec. 5, 2011, and sold or registered in the regions of - Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Washington D.C. The automaker estimated that only 1% of the recalled vehicles may have the defect.

the recall affects over 563,711 Honda CR-V SUVs from the 2007 through 2011 model years (Image via Matt West/ MediaNews Group/ Boston Herald/ Getty Images)

Honda is assuring all owners of the affected vehicles that they will receive a free inspection and repair for the rust issue. Dealerships across the country will inspect all affected CR-V SUVs and install a support brace or repair the rear frame, as necessary, at no cost. The automaker also said that it may consider buying back vehicles that have been severely affected by the rust issue.

The automobile company will start mailing owner notification letters by May 8 and onwards. Owners of the affected Honda CR-V SUVs can either contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138 or get in touch with the nearest dealership to learn more about the inspection and repair.

Honda is a Japanese public multinational conglomerate that is engaged in manufacturing various automobiles, motorcycles, and power equipment. Headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, Japan, the automobile company has its business spread across more than 12 countries. As per the data from 2015, the automobile company was ranked as the eighth largest automobile manufacturer in the world.

