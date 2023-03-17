Honda Accord seat belt recall: Models, replacement and all you need to know 

Honda and Acura have issued a nationwide recall for over 448,000 vehicles, including the Honda Accord, to fix the issue with their seat belts. It is feared that those on the recalled sedans, SUVs, and minivans, may not latch properly and thus could pose a safety risk to the driver and passengers.

In a document posted by United States Safety Regulators, the company has said that the surface coating on the channel for the buckle of the seat-belts is prone to deteriorate over time.

In such cases, the release button can shrink against the channel at lower temperatures, thus causing an increase in friction and stopping the buckle from latching. If the buckle does not latch properly, it may not be able to restrain the driver or passenger in case of a crash, and thus increase the risk of severe and/or fatal injuries.

As of now, neither the companies nor the agencies have received any reports of incidents or fatalities in regards to the seat belt problem.

The recall covers the 2017-20 Honda CR-V, 2018-19 Accord, 2018-19 Accord Hybrid, 2018-20 Odyssey and 2019 Insight, and the 2019-20 Acura RDX. Honda has recalled 448,613 vehicles for an issue that could cause seat belts to not latch properly.The recall covers the 2017-20 Honda CR-V, 2018-19 Accord, 2018-19 Accord Hybrid, 2018-20 Odyssey and 2019 Insight, and the 2019-20 Acura RDX.

The recall affects at least 448,000 Honda Accord, Acura RDX, and other vehicles that could have been in use by customers for a long time and includes some of the most popular models produced by the two companies, like - 2017-2020 Honda CR-V SUV, 2018-2019 Honda Accord and Accord Hybrid sedans, 2018-2020 Honda Odyssey minivan, 2019 Honda Insight sedan, and 2019-2020 Acura RDX SUV.

Both manufacturers will soon begin issuing interim notifications about the seat-belt problem and the recall to all known customers. It is expected that the owners will be notified by letter, starting April 17 and will get inspections of the concerned seat-belts and latches at the nearest dealership location.

If necessary, the dealers will replace the front seat belt buckle release buttons or the buckle assemblies on the recalled cars. Details about the cost and other such matters can be made clear by getting in touch with the dealer or the car manufacturer.

Car-owners who may have one of the recalled cars lying in their garage are advised to stay cautious when taking them out. If possible, owners should refrain from using the recalled cars before they are fixed by engineers or mechanics from the manufacturer.

Though not all of the recalled cars may be facing the same issues, it would be in your best interest to maintain caution until the known issues are examined and/or fixed.

