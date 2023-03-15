Which brands are recalling their cars? List and reasons explored

The United States National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website posted a major nationwide recall for cars manufactured by multiple companies, including Kia, Hyundai, Toyota, and Nissan models. The recall affects over 347,240 vehicles that are feared to have multiple issues, like loose steering wheels, faulty airbags, and short-circuited sensors.

The latest recall comes after NHTSA issued a recall alert for over 1 million vehicles from major companies, including Tesla, Ford, Toyota, and Jeep. The recalls have been initiated following safety checks and/or customer reports which suggested that the concerned vehicles may have been affected by several problems during assembly or production processes.

As of now, there have been no confirmed reports of fatalities or incidents in regard to the recalled vehicles and cars.

All you need to know about NHTSA's recall of over 347,240 vehicles and cars

The recall affects more than 347,240 vehicles and cars that may have been produced by Kia, Hyundai, Toyota, Nissan, and other major manufacturers. While Kia is recalling over 188,912 of its K5 Sedans, Toyota and Nissan follow with the recall of over 130,266 Toyota Tundra trucks and over 1,000 Ariya Vehicles, respectively.

Hyundai has also issued a recall for over 26,169 Veloster hatchback vehicles. Other major manufacturers like Ford and Jaguar Land Rover are also part of this recall.

Currently, all the manufacturers are issuing interim notifications about the recall of specific vehicles to all known customers. Owners of the recalled vehicles and cars will later be notified again once the remedies for the vehicles are available. It is expected that most of the vehicles involved in the recall will be provided with inspection and a repair at no cost, but details of the same may vary by vehicle manufacturer or model.

The United States National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issues recall alerts for various vehicle and car models from Kia, Hyundai, Toyota, Nissan, and others (Image via Kia/Hyundai/Toyota/Nissan)

Customers can visit NHTSA's website to check if their vehicles are part of the recall. The United States National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) allows customers to check the concerned details based on your vehicle identification number (VIN). Furthermore, here's a list of the vehicles that are part of the recall:

Vehicle Manufacturer Vehicle Model Faulty Components or Defects Kia 2021-2023 Kia K5 Curtain Airbag Module80410-L3000 (LH)80420-L3000 (RH) Hyundai 2012-2013 Hyundai Veloster Parking Sensor (Fire risks) Toyota 2022-2023 Toyota Tundra2022-2023 Toyota Tundra Hybrid Tonneau Cover (Accident Hazards)PT954-34220PT954-34221 Nissan 2023-2023 Nissan Ariya Steering Wheels (May fall off while driving) Ford F-150 Lightning EV trucks Battery (Fire risks) Jaguar Land Rover 2023-2023 Land Rover Defender 130 Seat back latch component (compromises seat strength)

Owners who may have purchased recalled vehicles and cars in the last few years and/or months are advised not to use them until a trained engineer and mechanics fix the issues from your vehicle manufacturer. While not all recalled vehicles pose serious safety risks, it is best to maintain caution until all known issues are fixed.

Poll : 0 votes