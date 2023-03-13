Purina Dog Food recall 2023: Expanded list and all you need to know 

Nestlé Purina PetCare Company is expanding the recall for Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) dog food over concerns about potentially elevated Vitamin D levels.

The dog food was earlier recalled in February this year, as it was feared to be the cause of health problems in dogs across the country.

While conducting investigations into the cause behind the elevated levels, the company found that it could have been the result of an error from a United States supplier. The company found that the error was related to a specific formula that resulted in potentially elevated levels of Vitamin D in prescription dog food.

U.S. FDA Recalls @FDArecalls Nestlé Purina Petcare Company Expands Voluntary Recall of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets El Elemental Dry Dog Food in the U.S. Due to Potentially Elevated Vitamin D fda.gov/safety/recalls… Nestlé Purina Petcare Company Expands Voluntary Recall of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets El Elemental Dry Dog Food in the U.S. Due to Potentially Elevated Vitamin D fda.gov/safety/recalls… https://t.co/Jj6NZvhHny

While Vitamin D is an equally important nutrient for dogs, it can also be the cause of numerous health problems when consumed in large quantities over a specific period of time.

Elevated levels of Vitamin D can result in Vitamin D toxicity, which can be recognized by symptoms including vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling, and renal (kidney) dysfunction.

Pet owners who feel that their dog is experiencing any such symptoms are advised to take their pet to a veterinarian or the nearest vet clinic for proper medical care.

All you need to know about the Purina Dog Food recall expansion

The recall affects select Lots of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) prescription dry dog food which was produced by the Nestlé Purina PetCare Company.

Sold across the country in labeled bags, dry dog food was only available to pet owners through prescriptions. Customers may have bought the recalled products through prescriptions from veterinary clinics like Vet Direct, Purina for Professionals, and other select retailers with the ability to validate a prescription.

While the recall issued on February 8, 2023, affected at least eight lots of prescription dog food, the recall expansion affects two additional product lots. It is to be noted that the newly recalled lots precede the production dates of the previously recalled lots.

the front and back labels of the recalled prescription dry dog food (Image via FDA)

Pet owners can recognize the bags of the recalled products by checking for the following details printed on the bags:

Product Code UPC Code Production Code (*First 8 characters equal to) Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) 8 lb and 20 lb bags 38100 19190 – 8 lb38100 19192 – 20 lb 2213 1082 (NEW)2214 1082 (NEW)2249 10822250 10822276 10822277 10822290 10822360 10822361 1082

All pet owners who may have bought the recalled dog food bags are strictly advised not to feed them to their dogs. All bags of affected dog food should be discarded in closed bins with immediate effect.

All retail partners, including veterinarians, are also urged to remove all stocks of affected products from the inventory and destroy them at the earliest possible date. Customers are advised to contact the company for details about refunds or replacements for the recalled products.

Pet owners and/or veterinarians who may have any doubts or queries about the Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) prescription dry dog food recall can get in touch with the company at 1-800-345-5678, from Monday to Saturday, 8 am to 5 am CST.

The company can also be reached via email sent at https://www.purina.com/contact-us.

