Russell Stover recall: Product codes and all you need to know about undeclared pecans 

Russell Stover has issued a nationwide recall for at least six Lots of its Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cups over concerns of undeclared pecan allergens. It is feared that the product distributed as Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cups may contain Sugar Free Pecan Delights and thus people with pecan-related allergies are at risk of experiencing severe to life-threatening reactions if they mistakenly consume the recalled products.

Announced on February 28, the voluntary recall was initiated after the company received consumer contact about the wrong products inside the packaging of the Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cups product.

The wrongful packaging was caused by an error on the part of the firm’s third party co-packing company, which has mistakenly packed the individually-wrapped Sugar Free Pecan Delight products in the outer packaging of Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cups.

It is to be noted that the inner packaging of the products correctly identified the products as Sugar Free Pecan Delights and even the said product appears to be very different from the Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cup.

As such, neither the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) nor Russell Stover have received reports of any adverse effects or casualties in regards to the recalled products.

All you need to know about Russell Stover Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cups recall

The voluntary recall affects at least six different lots of the Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cups that were produced by the Kansas City, Missouri-based company, Russell Stover. Packed in 2.4 oz. labeled plastic bags, the recalled products were distributed nationwide to wholesale and retail stores.

Customers could have bought the affected products from major retailers in their regions or from online retail stores. The recalled products can be recognized by checking for the Best Before dates of 01MAY23 and 01JUN23.

The affected products have the UPC of 077260096937, and will have the Lot codes - K0521, K0321, K0421, L2122, L2221, and L2321. Details like the lot code and best before date can be found on the back of the product packaging.

Customers who may have bought the products from retail stores or online are strictly advised not to consume them, as it could put them at a risk of experiencing severe to life-threatening allergic reactions.

When consumed by people with pecan-related allergies, the affected products can cause allergic reactions such as tingling in the mouth, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, lightheadedness, dizziness, and fainting.

Some people with high sensitivity towards pecan allergens may also experience life-threatening reactions like anaphylaxis attacks, which require immediate medical attention. Therefore, customers are advised to dispose of the recalled products safely in a closed bin. Customers will then be able to claim replacements and/or vouchers from Russell Stover for their purchase.

Russell Stover can be contacted for refunds through number 1-800-477-8683, Monday to Friday, 8 am to 5 pm CST. Consumers can also get in touch with the company through the 'Contact Us Form' on their website - https://www.russellstover.com/contact-us, or by email at [email protected]

Customers with any doubts or queries about the recall can also contact the company through the aforementioned details.

