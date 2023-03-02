Which Hummus has been recalled? All you need to know amid Salmonella scare 

Life Health Foods NZ Ltd and Brelita Foods Ltd are recalling select batches of their Greater!, Lisa’s, and Prep Kitchen brand Hummus and Tahini products over concerns of potential Salmonella contamination.

The recall also extends to other brands including Seasons Gourmet and Turkish Kitchen. Consumption of recalled products can lead to severe to life-threatening infections in people of all ages.

The recall was announced on March 1, 2023, following the discovery that Tahini, imported from Turkey, was potentially contaminated with Salmonella.

Officials indicated that the imported tahini was used in multiple hummus products, which makes the recall procedure a little more complicated. The recall that was announced in New Zealand extends to more than 21 products.

The Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI), which has been overseeing the recall procedures, said that the affected products have already been removed from store shelves across the country.

The products may not have been exported to other markets, though customers across the globe are advised to be vigilant.

All you need to know about Hummus recall

The recall affects more than 21 different Hummus and Tahini products from New Zealand.

The affected products, manufactured by Life Health Foods NZ Ltd and Brelita Foods Ltd, were sold throughout the country and may have been exported to other markets under the brand names, Greater!, Lisa's, Prep Kitchen, Seasons Gourmet, and Turkish Kitchen.

Customers could have bought the recalled products from supermarkets, retail, and grocery stores across New Zealand. The products, which were available in a variety of packaging and sizes, could have been sold in 200g, 380g, 450g, 500g, 750g, and 1kg labeled containers or pouches.

Customers can find the complete list of the products affected by the recall below:

Greater! Hummmmus Beetroot

Greater! Hummmus! Glorious Butternut

Greater! Hummmus! Roasted Garlic

Lisa's 2 in 1 Beetroot Hūmmus and Kiwi Onion Dip

Lisa's 2 in 1 Mexican Nacho Hūmmus and Jalapeno Popper Dip

Lisa's 2 in 1 Sweet 'N' Smokey BBQ Hūmmus and Dill Pickle Hummus

Lisa's Hūmmus Beetroot with Roasted Cashews

Lisa's Hummus Caramelised Onion

Lisa's Hūmmus Chargrilled Capsicum

Lisa's Hūmmus Gloriously Garlic

Lisa's Hūmmus Jalapeno and Lime

Lisa's Hūmmus Kumara with Coconut and Tumeric

Lisa's Original Hūmmus

Lisa's Original Hūmmus with Garlic and Lemon Gluten Free

Lisa's Smokey Hūmmus with Garlic and Tahini Gluten Free

Lisa's Toppings Creamy Hūmmus with Dukkah and Pistachio

Lisa's Toppings Kumara Hūmmus with Pumpkin Seeds

Prep Kitchen Beetroot Hūmmus with Roasted Cashew

Prep Kitchen Natural Hūmmus

Prep Kitchen Original Hūmmus with Garlic and Lemon

Prep Kitchen Tahini

Turkish Kitchen brand Manuka Smoked Garlic Hūmmus (200g, 350g)

Turkish Kitchen brand Traditional Hūmmus with Roasted Garlic (200g, 380g)

Seasons Gourmet brand Vegan Original Hūmmus with Garlic & Smoked Paprika (700g)

Seasons Gourmet brand Vegan Original Hūmmus with Horopito Bush Pepper (400g)

Seasons Gourmet brand Vegan Original Hummus with Kawakawa Bush Basil (400g)

Customers who may have bought the recalled products are strictly advised not to consume them.

The affected products can either be disposed of safely in a closed bin or returned to the store of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with doubts and queries about the recall can get in touch with Life Health Foods NZ Ltd at (09) 829 5780, and Brelita Foods Ltd at 09 629 0525, Monday to Friday, 10 am to 5 pm.

What are the risks related to the Salmonella contaminated Hummus and Tahini products?

Consumption of Salmonella-contaminated Hummus and Tahini products may cause a Salmonellosis infection, which may lead to patients experiencing diarrhea, headaches, nausea, vomiting, fever, and stomach pains.

The Salmonella infection incubates within seven to 48 hours after consumption of the contaminated food and can last up to two weeks without treatment.

Health agencies and medical professionals across the world often advise people to cook food thoroughly at the right temperature as it can kill harmful bacteria and pathogens like Salmonella. Salmonella infection is usually low to mild, but it can sometimes pose a serious threat to people with low immunity like children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with other such medical implications.

The most common Salmonella treatments include the administration of diarrhea and fever-reducing medications, as well as antibiotics.

Patients are also advised to consume plenty of fluids and electrolytes as the continued diarrhea causes dehydration. Although medical attention is not always required in Salmonella-related cases, it is always advisable to consult a doctor.

