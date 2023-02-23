Costco's Kirkland Signature Cold Brew recall: Reason, item number, and all you need to know

Costco customers may have to be extra vigilant as the retail store chain has issued a nationwide recall of its Kirkland Signature Cold Brew. The recall has been issued over concerns about foreign material contamination. It is feared that some of the affected cans may be contaminated with a metal bolt, which could pose a risk of choking if swallowed.

The retail chain announced the voluntary recall on February 17, 2023, in accordance with the United States Food & Drug Association rules. The recall was initiated to ensure the safety of the customers who may have purchased the cans from stores across the country.

As of now, neither the FDA nor the company has received reports of any injuries or incidents related to the consumption of the recalled products.

the recalled Kirkland Signature Cold Brew, which is available in stores all across the country, could potentially be contaminated with foreign particles and could have a bolt in the can (Image via Costco)

The company has come to believe that the potential risks associated with the recalled products are quite slim. However, considering consumer safety, the products are being removed from store shelves across the country.

All you need to know about Costco's Kirkland Signature Cold Brew recall

the recalled Kirkland Signature Cold Brew was exclusively sold at Costco stores (Image via The Image Party/Shutterstock)

The recall affects over 3.4 million cans of the Kirkland Signature Cold Brew that were produced by Berner Food & Beverage and were available at Costco stores across the country. The company estimates that foreign materials could only be present in at least three impacted cans. However, out of caution, all other cans of cold brew produced in the same batch have to be recalled to ensure consumer safety.

The recalled products with item number #4165758 were sold at the retail chain's stores across the country between November 5, 2022, and February 10, 2023. Packed in labeled cans, the recalled products can be recognized by checking the 'Best if Used by' dates printed on the case and at the bottom of the can. The affected units of the recalled products may have one of the following October 2023 'BEST IF USED BY' dates :

10/19/23

10/20/23

10/21/23

10/22/23

10/23/23

10/24/23

10/25/23

10/26/23

10/27/23

the details required to recognize the affected Kirkland Signature Cold Brew Cans can be found printed on the case and at the bottom of the can as shown here (Image via Costco)

Customers who may have purchased the recalled product are strictly advised not to consume them anymore. The recalled Kirkland Signature Cold Brew cans must be disposed of safely in a closed bin or returned to the nearest Costco store for a full refund.

While no other products or codes are affected by the recall, customers with any issues or queries can direct their questions to 833-421-3438, Monday to Saturday, between 8 am and 5 pm CT. Those who may be interested in learning more about the recall can refer to the company's website - www.bfbinquiries.com for other details.

Poll : 0 votes