Enfamil Prosobee recall: Batch codes and all you need to know amid bacteria fears

Reckitt, a nutritional products producer, has issued a nationwide recall for two select batches of Enfamil Prosobee 12.9 oz. Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula over concerns of a potential cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii. The concerned bacteria is known to cause severe to life-threatening inflections.

Announced on February 20, the voluntary recall was initiated out of an abundance of caution against the bacteria. Further investigations into the matter have helped the company identify the root cause of the potential contamination, which is related to a third party material supplier. The company has now taken all necessary steps and corrective actions and has stopped sourcing materials from the supplier.

the front and back of the recalled Enfamil Prosobee 12.9 oz. Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula (Image via FDA)

The company has issued a correction to the announcement as the products tested have shown no traces of contaminants. It also pressed on the fact that all products distributed to the retail channels went through extensive testing and tested negative for the bacteria. As of now, neither the company nor the FDA have received reports of any adverse effects or incidents related to the consumption of the recalled infant formula.

Cronobacter bacteria is related to severe, life-threatening infections (sepsis) or meningitis - an inflammation of the membranes that protect the brain and spine. Symptoms of the two infections may include poor feeding, irritable behavior, fever, jaundice, grunting breath and abnormal movements.

Infants and small children showing any such symptoms should be taken to a doctor for immediate medical attention.

All you need to know about Enfamil Prosobee recall

The recall affects over 145,000 cans of the Enfamil Prosobee 12.9 oz. Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula produced by the nutritional products company, Reckitt. The recalled infant formula was available all across the United States, Guam, and Puerto Rico. Parents could have bought the affected products from major retailers in their home countries or from online retail stores.

The recalled infant formula is packed in Enfamil ProSobee-branded labeled metal cans. The two batches of the product under this recall are ZL2HZF and ZL2HZZ. Both batches share the same UPC Code of 300871214415 and have the “Use By Date” of “1 Mar 2024.” Parents can find these details to be printed on the bottom of the affected cans.

the details printed on the bottom of the recalled Enfamil Prosobee infant formula cans (Image via FDA)

Customers who may have bought the recalled infant formula are strictly advised not to use it to feed their children. All affected cans of the recalled infant formula must be disposed of safely in a closed bin or returned to the store of purchase for a full refund.

Parents who may have suggestions or questions related to the recalled products should consult their family pediatrician or contact the Reckitt company at 1-800-479-0551, 24/7. The company is also reachable via email at [email protected]

Customers who happen to have any other queries or doubts related to the recalled batches of the Enfamil Prosobee 12.9 oz. Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula can also contact the Reckitt company at 800-479-0551, 24/7.

