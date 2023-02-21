Favorite Day Valentine’s Day milk chocolate recall: Reason, lot number, and all you need to know

Silvestri Sweets Inc. has issued a nationwide recall for eight-ounce bags of Favorite Day branded 'Valentine's Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels with Nonpareils' over undeclared tree nut allergens concerns.

The recalled products pose severe to life-threatening risks when consumed by people with tree-nut related allergies. Tree nut allergies can include an allergy to all sorts of nuts, such as chestnuts, brazil nuts, walnuts, hazelnuts, pecans, pine nuts, and cashews.

Announced on February 14, 2023, the voluntary recall was initiated after the company discovered that potential tree nut inclusions were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of the allergen.

Further investigations suggest that the high-risk error may have been caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging process.

the recalled Favorite Day branded Valentine's Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels with Nonpareils pose severe to life-threatening risks when consumed by people with tree-nut related allergies (Image via FDA)

Currently, neither the company nor the FDA has received reports of any adverse reactions related to the consumption of the recalled products.

The risks related to the consumption of the recalled chocolates include allergic reactions such as tingling in the mouth, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, lightheadedness, dizziness, and fainting. Some people with high sensitivity towards tree nut allergens may also experience life-threatening reactions like anaphylaxis attacks, which require immediate medical attention.

All you need to know about the Favorite Day Branded Valentine's Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels with Nonpareils recall

The recall affects all 8oz. packets of 'Favorite Day Branded Valentine's Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels with Nonpareils.' The recalled products are packed in labeled Favorite Day branded stand-up pouch bags and were available to customers all across the country.

Customers could have bought the recalled chocolates from various Target stores across the United States or from Target.com. Some customers could have also received the products as gifts from friends, colleagues, and other close ones.

The recalled products can be recognized by checking the bag for the Lot Code #33822 and the 'Best by date' of 07 DEC 2023. Both details are printed on the back of the bag.

front and back view of the recalled Favorite Day branded Valentine's Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels with Nonpareils that contain undeclared tree nut allergens (Image via FDA)

The United States Food & Drug Association (FDA) and the company have stated that customers with tree nut allergies must not consume the recalled products. It could put them at risk of experiencing severe to life-threatening allergic reactions. Customers with no history of tree nut allergies (including chestnuts, brazil nuts, walnuts, hazelnuts, pecans, pine nuts, and cashews) can safely consume the chocolates.

Customers who have no use for the 'Valentine's Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels with Nonpareils' should dispose of them in a closed bin. Consumers who may have purchased the recalled product are also urged to call Target Guest Relations at 1-800-440-0680 (24/7) for a refund on their purchase.

People who may have doubts or queries regarding the Favorite Day branded Valentine's Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels with Nonpareils recall can contact the company, Silvestri Sweets Inc, at 1-630-232-2500, Monday to Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm CST.

