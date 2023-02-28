Walmart shrimp recall: Product code, refund, and more amid contamination fears  

GEISHA Medium Shrimp, sold at major retailers including Walmart, is being recalled by Kawasho Foods USA Inc. over contamination concerns that could be caused by swelling, leaking, and/or bursting cans. The New York-based company believes that there could be a possibility that the canned product has been under-processed, which could result in them being contaminated with spoilage organisms or pathogens.

Announced on February 26, the voluntary recall affects cans of processed shrimp sold at major retailers across the United States, including - Walmart, Associated Food Stores, Stater Bros Markets, Safeway, Albertsons, and/or more. Federal health officials have hinted that the product could be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium known to produce toxins under low-oxygen conditions.

As of now, neither the health agencies nor Kawasho Foods USA Inc. has received reports of any infections or adverse effects caused in regard to the consumption of the affected products. Sales of the affected products have been halted, and all known stocks of canned shrimp are being recalled from stores across the country.

All you need to know about the Walmart shrimp recall

The recall affects at least one lot of GEISHA Medium Shrimp packed in 4 oz. labeled metal cans. As mentioned, the affected canned shrimps were distributed to retail stores, including Walmart, Associated Food Stores, Stater Bros Markets, Safeway, Albertsons, and/or more. The products were available in California, Utah, Arizona, and Colorado. Customers may have also bought the product from retail online stores.

Customers can recognize the recalled cans by looking for the UPC 071140003909 printed on them. One single lot that is being recalled over contamination concerns is LGC12W12E22, which comes with the BEST BY: MAY/12/2026. Most of the aforementioned details can be found at the bottom of the shrimp can.

At least one lot of 4 oz. GEISHA Medium Shrimp sold across California, Utah, Arizona, and Colorado is being recalled over contamination concerns (Image via Food and Drug Administration)

Consumers who may already have the recalled Walmart shrimp in their pantry or refrigerator are advised not to consume it. Even if the canned shrimp does not look or smell spoiled, it is highly likely that it might be contaminated with harmful bacteria and pathogens. In no manner should the recalled products be consumed, either by humans or pets.

Those who may have purchased the Walmart Shrimp Products product can either dispose of it safely in a closed bin or return all affected cans to the store of purchase for a full refund. All recalled products can be returned even without proof of purchase and/or a receipt. Consumers with doubts and queries about the recall can contact the New York-based company Kawasho Foods USA Inc. at (212)841-7400, Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

The company can also be reached via email, which can be sent to [email protected] Customers who may have wrongfully consumed the affected products are advised to consult a doctor at the earliest to ensure their safety against harmful pathogens and bacterial infections.

