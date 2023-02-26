Mainstays Three-Wick Candles recall: Reason, affected themes, and all you need to know

Over 1.2 million Mainstays Three-Wick Candles are being recalled by Star Soap Star Candle Prayer Candle over concerns about Fire and Laceration Hazards. The nationally recalled products pose these concerns as the candle wicks can burn too close to the side of the container and cause the glass to break.

Announced on February 23, the recall was initiated following several consumer reports that found the candles burning too close to the side of the container and the glass cracking.

Out of the 12 reported cases, at least one customer reported that the product caused a fire, while another reported getting minor cuts from the broken glass. Ten other cases have reported minor damage caused to nearby products and/or items due to fire and/or breaking glass.

the recalled Mainstays Three-Wick Candles were available in themes Jack-O-Lantern, Mystic Fog, Magic Potion, Warm Fall Leaves, and more pose risks of fire and lacerations (Image via Consumer Products and Safety Commission/ CPSC)

Though sales of the products have long ceased, all known stocks of them are being recalled as of now. Neither the company nor the Consumer Products and Safety Commission (CPSC) has received reports of any serious damage or injuries caused in regards to the recalled Mainstays Three-Wick Candles.

Mainstays Three-Wick Candles recall affects at least seven themed candles

The nationwide recall issued by the popular U.S. candle company, Star Soap Star Candle Prayer Candle, affects nearly 1,210,000 units of three-wicked candles sold all across the country last year.

The recalled candles were available in at least seven themes and/or variants of the Mainstays Three-Wick Candles. The recalled themed candles include - Jack-O-Lantern, Mystic Fog, Warm Apple Pie, Warm Fall Leaves, Fall Farm House, Pumpkin Spice, and Magic Potion.

All of the recalled products were available nationwide, and were exclusively sold at Walmart stores. The affected candles were also available online through Walmart.com and were shipped all across the country.

The recalled Mainstays Three-Wicked Candles were packed in round 14-ounce glass jars and were sold with a metal lid on top. The brand name and the candle’s theme name are printed on the side of the candle.

The affected candles were available in a single size - four inches long by four inches wide. Customers could have bought the recalled candles from stores or online between September 2022 and November 2022, for about $7.

the other three recalled Mainstays Three-Wick Candles include the Pumpkin Spice, Warm Apple Pie, and Fall Farm House themes (Image via Consumer Products and Safety Commission/ CPSC)

Consumers who may have bought the recalled Three Wicked Candles are strictly advised not to use the candles anymore. You can either dispose of the candles safely or contact Star Soap Star Candle Prayer Candle to receive a full refund on your purchase.

The candle company, Star Soap Star Candle Prayer Candle, is reachable via call at 800-680-2474, Monday to Friday, between 7 am to 6 pm, CT. Those who want to know more about the Mainstays Three-Wick Candles recall can visit the company's website - www.recallrtr.com/autumncandle.

