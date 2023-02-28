Enoki Mushroom recall: QR code and more amid Listeria fears 

Jan Fruits Inc. has issued a nationwide recall of its 200g/7.05oz package of ENOKI MUSHROOM over concerns about potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. Consumption of contaminated mushrooms can lead to people experiencing severe to fatal infections and health risks in people of all ages.

The recall was initiated following a routine sampling program conducted by the state of Hawaii. A sampling test conducted by the department revealed that the affected products contained traces of Listeria monocytogenes. As of now, the company has ceased all production and distribution of the affected products, and further investigations are being conducted to find out what caused the problem.

Neither the health agencies nor the company has received reports of any adverse effects caused after consuming the affected mushrooms. This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH).

All you need to know about the Enoki Mushroom recall

The recall affects all 200g/7.05oz packages of Enoki Mushrooms distributed in the country by Jan Fruits Inc. The affected products were produced in Taiwan and were available in California (CA). The products were later distributed to multiple small local produce distributors and/or wholesalers for further distribution to retail stores within California and Hawaii.

The recalled Enoki mushrooms were available in a clear plastic package with the description - “Taiwan Best Quality Enoki Natural Mushroom***Manufacturer: Changhua County Mushrooms Production Cooperative” - printed on them. The package also has a green-lettered “Premium” printed with at least two QR scan codes. The UPC 8 51084 00835 8 can be found on the back side of the package, along with Lot Code #3779.

Customers who may have bought the recalled Enoki mushrooms from stores in the California or Hawaii region are strictly advised not to consume them. The affected products should either be disposed of safely in a closed bin or returned to the store of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with doubts or queries about the recall can contact the company at 323-923-2879 ext. 3. Monday to Friday, 7:00 am to 3:00 pm.

What to do if you have consumed the contaminated Enoki Mushrooms

Consumption of contaminated Enoki mushrooms can cause serious and sometimes fatal Listeria infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. The infection can severely affect people who have recently been treated for serious medical conditions like organ transplants and more.

Although healthy individuals may only suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

People who seem to be suffering from the aforementioned symptoms should visit a doctor or the nearest medical care center to receive proper medical care. A Listeria infection may not always require medical attention, but it's still advised to visit a doctor out of caution.

It is also important to ensure that all foods, including mushrooms, are cooked thoroughly before consumption. Cooking food properly can greatly reduce the chances of infections from food-borne bacteria.

