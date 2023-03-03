Lidl Cocktail Shrimp recall: Reason, UPC code, and all you need to know

Lidl US has issued a nationwide recall for its ready-to-eat Tapas branded Cocktail Shrimp by Lidl (7 oz.) over concerns of a potential Listeria monocytogene contamination. Consumption of these contaminated products could lead to people experiencing serious to life-threatening infections.

Announced on March 1, the voluntary recall was initiated following the results of a routine test which revealed the presence of the concerned bacteria in the finished product. The company is known to conduct such tests on a regular basis to ensure the safety and quality of products for their customers.

Lidl US has reportedly ceased the production and distribution of the affected product and further investigation is being conducted into the matter by the company and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

As of now, neither the company nor the FDA have received reports of any illness or adverse effects in regards to the recalled Cocktail Shrimp products. Consumption of Listeria monocytogenes contaminated products can cause serious to fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, patients with underlying medical conditions, patients who may have gone through organ transplants, and others with weakened immune systems.

A Listeria infection may not be that severe for healthy individuals and may only result in them suffering short-term symptoms such as -- high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. They may not always require medical attention, but it's still advised to visit a doctor if you are experiencing any of the aforementioned symptoms.

All you need to know about Lidl Cocktail Shrimp recall

The voluntary recall affects all the units of the ready-to-eat 7 oz. Tapas branded Cocktail Shrimp that were distributed to various stores across the country. The recalled products are exclusively sold at Lidl stores that may be located in the regions of Delaware, the District of Columbia, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.

While sales of the recalled shrimp products have already ceased, it is feared that the products may have already made their way to customer pantries and refrigerators. Customers who may have bought the 7 oz. Tapas branded Cocktail Shrimp in the last few days are strictly advised not to consume them.

A pack of the recalled 7 oz. Tapas branded Cocktail Shrimp that was sold at Lidl stores in Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia (Image via FDA)

All packs of the recalled products should either be disposed of safely in a closed bin, or returned to the store of purchase for a full refund. The Listeria contaminated products should not be consumed in any manner as it could put you at risk of experiencing serious to fatal health risks.

Those who may have doubts or queries about the voluntary Lidl Cocktail Shrimp recall can get in touch with the company's US Customer Care Hotline at (844)-747-5435, Monday to Saturday, 8 am to 8 pm ET.

