Calico Critter recall: Stores and all you need to know 

Epoch Everlasting Play LLC has issued a nationwide recall of more than 3 million Calico Critters animal figures and sets over choking hazard concerns. The flock of animal figures and sets sold with bottles and pacifier accessories can pose life-threatening risks when swallowed by small children.

Announced on March 9, the recall was initiated following reports of at least three incidents involving the pacifier accessory. Out of the three reported incidents, two of them are known to have caused the deaths of small children. The first casualty that happened in Japan in 2015, involved a 9-month-old child, while the other casualty involved a 2-year-old child in 2018 in New Mexico.

Epoch Everlasting Play LLC has recalled over 3 million Calico Critters flocked animal figures and sets over choking hazard concerns (Image via US Consumer Product Safety Commission/Epoch Everlasting Play LLC)

The nationwide recall is being initiated jointly by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Epoch Everlasting Play LLC of Pine Brook, New Jersey. As of now, there have been no new reports of incidents or casualties caused in regards to the recalled pacifier accessory.

All you need to know about the Calico Critters flocked animal figures and sets recall

The joint recall affects nearly 3.2 million units of the Calico Critters flocked animal figures and sets that were sold with bottle and pacifier accessories. The affected products were available all across the country and were sold through major stores including Walmart, Meijer, and others. Parents could have also bought the affected products online at www.calicocritters.com and www.amazon.com.

Sold across the country between January 2000 and December 2021, the recalled products were available at a price range between $10 and $80. The 'Made In China' products were sold in a wide range of colors including - yellow, pink, blue and orange.

The pacifier accessories, on the other hand, were sold in yellow, orange, pink, dark pink, blue, and teal colors. At least one variant of the recalled bottles had two handles.

the recalled Calico Critter sets sold with bottle and pacifier accessories can pose life-threatening risks when swallowed by small children (Image via Consumer Product Safety Commission/Epoch Everlasting Play LLC)

Customers can recognize the affected products by looking for the following item numbers printed on the bottom of the product packaging:

Item Description CC1407 SANDY CAT TWINS CC1450 CHIHUAHUA TWINS CC1459 BORDER COLLIE TWINS CC1481 HAZELNUT CHIPMUNK TWINS CC1491 FLUFFY HAMSTER TWINS CC1508 WILDER PANDA TWINS CC1510 CUDDLE BEAR TWINS CC1529 SLYDALE FOX TWINS CC1533 HAWTHORNE TWINS CC1571 ELLWOODS ELEPHANT TWINS CC1586 PERSIAN CAT TWINS CC1641 FISHER CAT TWINS CC1643 BL HOPSCOTCH RABBIT TWIN CC1664 HIGHCHAIR AND ACCESSORIES CC1689 BUTTERCUP TWINS CC1694 CC SILK CAT TWINS CC1737 BL TOY POODLE TWINS CC1750 BABY NURSERY SET CC1761 TWINS ASSORTMENT ‐ PK 9 CC1795 BL MAPLE CAT TWINS CC1924 BL PICKLEWEEDS HEDGE TWN CC1955 JASON AND AMANDA VISIT DR. MURDOCK CC1965 CARRY CASES ‐ PK 1 CC2006 BEAGLE TWINS CC2019 YELLOW LABRADOR TWINS CC2067 ADVENTURE TREEHOUSE GIFT CC2269 BABYS NURSERY SET CC2269P4 BABY NURSERY ‐ PK4 CC2484 JESS & NOAH’S BACKYARD FUN CC2537 BL SOPHIE'S LOVE N CARE CC2537P4 SOPHIE LOVE N CARE ‐ PK4 CC2597 NIGHTLIGHT NURSERY SET CC2598 BABY’S BLUE BEDROOM SET WITH NIGHTLIGHT CF1407 BL SANDY CAT TWINS CF1412 BL HOPSCOTCH RABBIT TWNS CF1416 BL ELLWOOD ELEPHANT TWNS CF1418 BL YELLOW LAB TWNS CF1424 SILK CAT TWINS CF1429 BL PKLWEED HEDGEHOG TWNS CF1481 BL HZLNUT CHIPMUNK TWINS CF1491 BL FLUFFY HAMSTER TWINS CF1510 BL CUDDLE BEAR TWINS CF1513 BL NIGHTLIGHT NURSERY SET CF1520 BL WILDER PANDA TWNS CF1526 BL BORDER COLLIE TWNS CF1554 BL BABYS NURSERY SET CF1586 BL PERSIAN CAT TWINS CF1717 BL ADV TREEHOUSE GIFT SE CF1737 BL TOY POODLE TWINS CF1750 BL BABY NURSERY SET CF1761 BL TWINS ASSORTMENT CF1795 BL MAPLE CAT TWINS CF2537 BL SOPHIES LOVE N CARE CF2537P4 BL SOPHIES LOVE N CARE

Parents and consumers who may have any of the recalled Calico Critter products in their home are advised to immediately take them away from their children. Customers are also advised to get in touch with the company to get instructions on how to destroy the product and how to submit a photo of the destroyed product to receive a free replacement accessory.

Parents can reach out to the company, Epoch Everlasting Play LLC, at 800-631-1272, from Monday to Friday, 9 am to 5 pm EST. The company can also be reached via email at [email protected], or online at www.epocheverlastingplay.com/recalls.

Consumers with doubts or queries regarding Calico Critter's flocked animal figures and sets recall can also get in touch with the company through the same contact details.

