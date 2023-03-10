Create

Calico Critter recall: Stores and all you need to know 

By Kaushal S.
Modified Mar 10, 2023 19:36 IST
Epoch Everlasting Play LLC has issued a nationwide recall of more than 3 million Calico Critters flocked animal figures and sets over choking hazard concerns (Image via CPSC)
Epoch Everlasting Play LLC has issued a nationwide recall of more than 3 million Calico Critters flocked animal figures and sets over choking hazard concerns (Image via CPSC)

Epoch Everlasting Play LLC has issued a nationwide recall of more than 3 million Calico Critters animal figures and sets over choking hazard concerns. The flock of animal figures and sets sold with bottles and pacifier accessories can pose life-threatening risks when swallowed by small children.

Announced on March 9, the recall was initiated following reports of at least three incidents involving the pacifier accessory. Out of the three reported incidents, two of them are known to have caused the deaths of small children. The first casualty that happened in Japan in 2015, involved a 9-month-old child, while the other casualty involved a 2-year-old child in 2018 in New Mexico.

Epoch Everlasting Play LLC has recalled over 3 million Calico Critters flocked animal figures and sets over choking hazard concerns (Image via US Consumer Product Safety Commission/Epoch Everlasting Play LLC)
Epoch Everlasting Play LLC has recalled over 3 million Calico Critters flocked animal figures and sets over choking hazard concerns (Image via US Consumer Product Safety Commission/Epoch Everlasting Play LLC)

The nationwide recall is being initiated jointly by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Epoch Everlasting Play LLC of Pine Brook, New Jersey. As of now, there have been no new reports of incidents or casualties caused in regards to the recalled pacifier accessory.

All you need to know about the Calico Critters flocked animal figures and sets recall

#Recall: More than 3.2 million Calico Critters Animal Figures, sets sold with bottle and pacifier accessories; 2 deaths reported; choking hazard; Take the accessories away from kids. Get free replacement accessories. CONTACT: 800-631-1272. Full notice: cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/E… https://t.co/kDECQyNyNn

The joint recall affects nearly 3.2 million units of the Calico Critters flocked animal figures and sets that were sold with bottle and pacifier accessories. The affected products were available all across the country and were sold through major stores including Walmart, Meijer, and others. Parents could have also bought the affected products online at www.calicocritters.com and www.amazon.com.

Sold across the country between January 2000 and December 2021, the recalled products were available at a price range between $10 and $80. The 'Made In China' products were sold in a wide range of colors including - yellow, pink, blue and orange.

The pacifier accessories, on the other hand, were sold in yellow, orange, pink, dark pink, blue, and teal colors. At least one variant of the recalled bottles had two handles.

the recalled Calico Critter sets sold with bottle and pacifier accessories can pose life-threatening risks when swallowed by small children (Image via Consumer Product Safety Commission/Epoch Everlasting Play LLC)
the recalled Calico Critter sets sold with bottle and pacifier accessories can pose life-threatening risks when swallowed by small children (Image via Consumer Product Safety Commission/Epoch Everlasting Play LLC)

Customers can recognize the affected products by looking for the following item numbers printed on the bottom of the product packaging:

ItemDescription
CC1407SANDY CAT TWINS
CC1450CHIHUAHUA TWINS
CC1459BORDER COLLIE TWINS
CC1481HAZELNUT CHIPMUNK TWINS
CC1491FLUFFY HAMSTER TWINS
CC1508WILDER PANDA TWINS
CC1510CUDDLE BEAR TWINS
CC1529SLYDALE FOX TWINS
CC1533HAWTHORNE TWINS
CC1571ELLWOODS ELEPHANT TWINS
CC1586PERSIAN CAT TWINS
CC1641FISHER CAT TWINS
CC1643BL HOPSCOTCH RABBIT TWIN
CC1664HIGHCHAIR AND ACCESSORIES
CC1689BUTTERCUP TWINS
CC1694CC SILK CAT TWINS
CC1737BL TOY POODLE TWINS
CC1750BABY NURSERY SET
CC1761TWINS ASSORTMENT ‐ PK 9
CC1795BL MAPLE CAT TWINS
CC1924BL PICKLEWEEDS HEDGE TWN
CC1955JASON AND AMANDA VISIT DR. MURDOCK
CC1965CARRY CASES ‐ PK 1
CC2006BEAGLE TWINS
CC2019YELLOW LABRADOR TWINS
CC2067ADVENTURE TREEHOUSE GIFT
CC2269BABYS NURSERY SET
CC2269P4BABY NURSERY ‐ PK4
CC2484JESS & NOAH’S BACKYARD FUN
CC2537BL SOPHIE'S LOVE N CARE
CC2537P4SOPHIE LOVE N CARE ‐ PK4
CC2597NIGHTLIGHT NURSERY SET
CC2598BABY’S BLUE BEDROOM SET WITH NIGHTLIGHT
CF1407BL SANDY CAT TWINS
CF1412BL HOPSCOTCH RABBIT TWNS
CF1416BL ELLWOOD ELEPHANT TWNS
CF1418BL YELLOW LAB TWNS
CF1424SILK CAT TWINS
CF1429BL PKLWEED HEDGEHOG TWNS
CF1481BL HZLNUT CHIPMUNK TWINS
CF1491BL FLUFFY HAMSTER TWINS
CF1510BL CUDDLE BEAR TWINS
CF1513BL NIGHTLIGHT NURSERY SET
CF1520BL WILDER PANDA TWNS
CF1526BL BORDER COLLIE TWNS
CF1554BL BABYS NURSERY SET
CF1586BL PERSIAN CAT TWINS
CF1717BL ADV TREEHOUSE GIFT SE
CF1737BL TOY POODLE TWINS
CF1750BL BABY NURSERY SET
CF1761BL TWINS ASSORTMENT
CF1795BL MAPLE CAT TWINS
CF2537BL SOPHIES LOVE N CARE
CF2537P4BL SOPHIES LOVE N CARE

Parents and consumers who may have any of the recalled Calico Critter products in their home are advised to immediately take them away from their children. Customers are also advised to get in touch with the company to get instructions on how to destroy the product and how to submit a photo of the destroyed product to receive a free replacement accessory.

Parents can reach out to the company, Epoch Everlasting Play LLC, at 800-631-1272, from Monday to Friday, 9 am to 5 pm EST. The company can also be reached via email at [email protected], or online at www.epocheverlastingplay.com/recalls.

Consumers with doubts or queries regarding Calico Critter's flocked animal figures and sets recall can also get in touch with the company through the same contact details.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsa Choudhury
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...