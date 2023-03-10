Calico Critter recall: Stores and all you need to know 

Epoch Everlasting Play LLC has issued a nationwide recall of more than 3 million Calico Critters animal figures and sets over choking hazard concerns. The flock of animal figures and sets sold with bottles and pacifier accessories can pose life-threatening risks when swallowed by small children.
Announced on March 9, the recall was initiated following reports of at least three incidents involving the pacifier accessory. Out of the three reported incidents, two of them are known to have caused the deaths of small children. The first casualty that happened in Japan in 2015, involved a 9-month-old child, while the other casualty involved a 2-year-old child in 2018 in New Mexico.
The nationwide recall is being initiated jointly by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Epoch Everlasting Play LLC of Pine Brook, New Jersey. As of now, there have been no new reports of incidents or casualties caused in regards to the recalled pacifier accessory.
All you need to know about the Calico Critters flocked animal figures and sets recall
The joint recall affects nearly 3.2 million units of the Calico Critters flocked animal figures and sets that were sold with bottle and pacifier accessories. The affected products were available all across the country and were sold through major stores including Walmart, Meijer, and others. Parents could have also bought the affected products online at www.calicocritters.com and www.amazon.com.
Sold across the country between January 2000 and December 2021, the recalled products were available at a price range between $10 and $80. The 'Made In China' products were sold in a wide range of colors including - yellow, pink, blue and orange.
The pacifier accessories, on the other hand, were sold in yellow, orange, pink, dark pink, blue, and teal colors. At least one variant of the recalled bottles had two handles.
Customers can recognize the affected products by looking for the following item numbers printed on the bottom of the product packaging:
Parents and consumers who may have any of the recalled Calico Critter products in their home are advised to immediately take them away from their children. Customers are also advised to get in touch with the company to get instructions on how to destroy the product and how to submit a photo of the destroyed product to receive a free replacement accessory.
Parents can reach out to the company, Epoch Everlasting Play LLC, at 800-631-1272, from Monday to Friday, 9 am to 5 pm EST. The company can also be reached via email at [email protected], or online at www.epocheverlastingplay.com/recalls.
Consumers with doubts or queries regarding Calico Critter's flocked animal figures and sets recall can also get in touch with the company through the same contact details.