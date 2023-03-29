The global automaker, Honda, has issued a nationwide recall for over 330,000 Odyssey, Passport, Pilot, and Ridgeline vehicles over accident hazard concerns. It is feared that the side view mirrors on the recalled vehicles are prone to falling and could potentially lead to an accident and/or crash.

As per the recall notice issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the recalled vehicles do not comply with the necessary rear visibility requirements. As such, the affected vehicles are being recalled to ensure customer safety.

The recalled vehicles are exhibiting a problem with the heating pads behind both side-view mirrors. It is feared that the heating pads and mirrors may not have bonded properly, which may lead to the mirror glass falling out while the vehicles are being driven. The fallen mirror glass could pose severe accident and/or crash risks to both the affected vehicles and other vehicles passing on the roads.

All you need to know about the Honda side mirror recall

The recall affects more than 330,000 Odyssey, Passport, Pilot, and Ridgeline vehicles that were produced by global automaker Honda and may have been in use by several owners across the country.

The vehicle models affected by the recall include the 2020-2022 Odyssey, 2020-2022 Passport, 2020-2021 Pilot, and 2020-2021 Ridgeline. As mentioned earlier, the mirror glass in the side view mirrors the recalled vehicles are prone to falling and poses a potential risk of severe accident and/or a crash.

The global automaker has assured all customers that they will receive a free replacement for the side-view mirrors on all Odyssey, Passport, Pilot, and Ridgeline vehicles that may have been impacted by the recall. Owners will be able to receive a free side-view mirror replacement at the nearest dealership.

The automaker is expected to start sending owner notification letters on May 8 to inform all known owners about the problem and the next steps to get it fixed.

Customers with doubts and queries about the affected vehicles, or about the fix, can get in touch with Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Car owners can also get their doubts cleared at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236.

Owners with the recalled vehicles are advised not to use them until the accident and crash hazards are fixed. If necessary, the driver should maintain a due caution when taking the vehicle out for an errand or a drive.

Honda is a Japanese public multinational conglomerate that is engaged in manufacturing various automobiles, motorcycles, and power equipment. Headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, Japan, the automobile company has its business spread across more than 12 countries. As per the data from 2015, the automobile company was ranked as the eighth largest automobile manufacturer in the world.

In the last few weeks, several automakers, including Honda, have issued recall notices for several vehicles over concerns about multiple minor to severe issues. Other vehicles recalled by the automaker include - 2017-2020 H. CR-V SUV, 2018-2019 H. Accord and Accord Hybrid sedans, 2018-2020 H. Odyssey minivan, 2019 H. Insight sedan, and 2019-2020 Acura RDX SUV

