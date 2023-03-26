Kawasaki Lawn Mower Engines recall: Reason, affected number range, and all you need to know

Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. USA has issued a nationwide recall of more than 33,000 FT730V-EFI Kawasaki Lawn Mower Engines over fire hazard concerns. The recalled engines were originally sold on popular Ferris and SCAG riding lawn mowers.

Announced on March 23, 2023, a voluntary recall is being issued under the supervision of the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The recall was initiated following customer reports of incidents where the fuel line on the engine broke and resulted in a fire.

Further investigations into the matter suggested that the high-pressure fuel line in the Kawasaki Lawn Mower Engines could be damaged by coming in contact with the fuel pump cover, resulting in a fuel leak. As such, fuel leaks are potential fire hazards and can be dangerous.

About 33,000 FT730V-EFI Kawasaki Lawn Mower Engines are being recalled over fire hazard concerns (Image via CPSC/Kawasaki)

As of now, Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. has received at least four incident reports where the fuel line on the lawn mower engines broke, and at least one report where it resulted in a fire. Neither the company nor the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) have received reports of any injuries or fatalities in regard to the faulty engines.

Kawasaki will be offering free repairs for the affected FT730V-EFI Kawasaki Lawn Mower Engines

The recall affects nearly 33,100 Kawasaki FT730V-EFI Lawn Mower Engines that were manufactured and distributed by Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp. USA of Maryville, Mo. The recalled engines were sold on some of the most popular Kawasaki Lawn Mowers including - Ferris and SCAG. As mentioned earlier, fuel line damage to the engines is feared to be a fire hazard and has caused the company to recall the engines from all across the country.

The recalled Kawasaki Lawn Mower engines were available all across the country through Kawasaki, Ferris, and SCAG dealers. Customers could have bought the affected products from dealerships across the United States between November 2017 and September 2022 for a price ranging from $8,000 to $13,000. It is to be noted that the recall affects Kawasaki FT730V-EFI engines only.

The recalled FT730V-EFI Kawasaki Lawn Mower Engines were sold with the popular Ferris and SCAG riding lawn mowers (Image via CPSC/Kawasaki)

Customers can recognize the affected engines by looking for the following details:

Model Number Specification Number Engine Serial Number Range FT730V AS41, BS41, CS41, DS41, AS42, BS42, CS42, DS42 FT730VA00107 - FT730VA66205

Consumers who may have bought the affected Kawasaki Lawn Mower Engines are strictly advised not to use them. Kawasaki will be offering free repairs for the affected engines through all major dealerships across the country. Customers can either contact Kawasaki customer support or get in touch with the nearest dealer to learn more about the free repair. The company will also be contacting all known owners of the recalled FT730V-EFI Lawn Mower Engines.

Founded on October 15, 1896, by Shōzō Kawasaki, Kawasaki Heavy Industries is a Japanese public multinational corporation that manufactures motorcycles, engines, heavy equipment, aerospace and defense equipment, rolling stocks, and ships. Headquartered in Chūō, Kobe, and Minato in Tokyo, Japan, the company is one of the top three heavy industrial manufacturers in the country, alongside IHI and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

