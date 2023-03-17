Ford Fusion recall: reason, affected model years, and all you need to know

Ford has issued a nationwide recall of over 1.28 million Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ sedans because the front brake hoses on the vehicles are prone to rupture and cause the brake fluid to leak. All the affected 2013–2018 model year vehicles could be dangerous for owners as the brake problem could potentially increase the risk of a crash.

Ford has said that the problem is caused due to a design flaw. However, in case of a leak, the brake fluid warning light will be illuminated on the instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. Drivers may also be able to notice changes in how different the brake pedal starts to feel when it's pushed down. In this case, it may also be noticeable that the brakes take longer to stop the vehicle.

Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ sedans are being recalled over a design flaw that could potentially increase the risk of a crash (Image via Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Ford has notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) about one accidental crash related to the brake problem. However, no injuries or fatalities have occurred as of now.

All you need to know about Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ recall

Approximately 1.28 million Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ sedans manufactured between February 3, 2012, and July 19, 2017, are included in the recall. The affected vehicles have a design issue that may have gone unnoticed due to inadequate testing during the design process. The design issue is known to cause the brake hoses to begin to leak due to normal steering and suspension travel, thus causing the brakes to become less responsive over time.

Ford has assured customers that all affected vehicles will receive free replacements for the brake hoses through Ford and Lincoln dealerships across the country. The dealerships will be providing free replacements to all known customers as soon as the parts are available. Owners who may have already had the brake hoses replaced before the recall will receive reimbursement for the same from Ford by Aug. 31, 2023.

Customers may want to check if their Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ vehicles are part of the recall by visiting NHTSA's website. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website allows car-owners to check whether their cars are part of any recalls through the 17-digit Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ sedan owners will be contacted by the company about the recall starting April 17 (Image via Jeff Kowalsky/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Starting April 17, 2023, Ford and Lincoln will start informing all known owners of the recalled vehicles about the brake problem and the recall through mail. A second mail may also be sent to customers after the parts are available at dealerships across the country. Customers who don't get the mail by the stipulated time, or those who may have other doubts, can get in touch with Ford at 866-436-7332.

Considering the seriousness of the brake problem, customers with the recalled Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ sedans are advised not to use them until the brake issues are fixed. In necessary cases, the driver should maintain due caution when applying the brakes.

