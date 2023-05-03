LG recall 2023: Models and all you need to know 

Over a dozen LG Smart TV models are being recalled nationally over safety concerns. It is feared that the affected models may catch fire and emit dangerous smoke, posing severe risks to life and loss of property.

Announced on May 3, 2023, the recall is being initiated by LG Australia and affects select 65" and 77" Smart TV models. As per the notice issued by the company, the recalled TV models have faulty x-capacitors in the power board that can fail and cause a flame at the back of the TV. The sudden flame can lead to the emission of harmful smoke, posing a smoke-inhalation risk, and may also result in a fire hazard.

As of now, neither the company nor the federal agencies have shared news of any incidents or fatalities caused by the recalled TVs. However, the company issued a quote to the press, where they said that their TVs are made with non-flammable materials that meet international safety standards. As per the company, any overheating is extremely unlikely to lead to fire, but in extreme cases, could pose a potential electrical hazard.

All you need to know about LG Australia's Smart TV recall

The nationwide recall affects at least 15 different LG Smart TV models that were manufactured between February 2016 and September 2019. Available all across Australia, the recalled Smart TVs are feared to pose severe to life-threatening risks of smoke inhalation, fire hazards, and shock hazards.

Sold across the country by Harvey Norman, The Good Guys, JB Hi-Fi, Bing Lee, Betta and NARTA, the recalled TV models have faulty x-capacitors in the power board that can fail unsafely and cause a flame at the back of the TV. Several units of 65” and 77” Smart TV models are expected to be affected by the recall.

Customers can recognize the affected smart TV models by looking through the list of recalled models given below:

Year 2016 -- 65E6, 65G6, 77G6 Year 2017 -- 65B7, 65C7, 65E7, 65G7, 65W7, 77W7 Year 2018 -- 65W8, 77C8, 77W8 Year 2019 -- 65W9, 77C9, 77W9

Consumers who may have bought any of the aforementioned models are strictly advised not to use them anymore. The affected Smart TV models must not be used until the issue with the power board is fixed. In cases where you notice a flame or smoke being emitted from the TVs, do not use any liquid to extinguish as this may pose risks of an electric shock. Customers are advised to leave the vicinity of the TV in such cases and turn the main power on the property off.

Consumers with any of the affected Smart TV models should contact LG Electronics Australia on 1800 643 156. The company will arrange for a technician to replace the power board free of charge. In case of irreparable damage, the company will provide customers with a replacement TV free of charge.

