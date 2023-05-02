Cadbury recall 2023: List of desserts and all you need to know amid Listeria fears 

The popular food giant, Mülller has issued a nationwide recall for thousands of Cadbury desserts over food poisoning concerns. It is feared that the recalled products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Consumption of the recalled products may cause severe to fatal infections and other health risks.

Announced on May 2, 2023, the voluntary recall was initiated as a precautionary measure. As per the Food Standards Agency (FSA), Müller decided to recall the affected dessert products because of the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes, which could prove to be a serious health risk for customers.

As of now, neither the establishment nor the FSA have shared details of any sicknesses or fatalities in regards to consumption of the recalled products. Consumption of Listeria-contaminated food can cause fatal infections and other health risks in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The recalled Cadbury desserts are feared to be potentially contaminated with Listeria Monocytogenes (Image via Müller)

While healthy individuals may only suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, a Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

These infections can severely affect people with underlying medical conditions or those who have undergone major medical treatments like organ transplants. Patients who experience any of the aforementioned symptoms are advised to visit a medical care center or consult a doctor at the earliest possible date.

All you need to know about the Cadbury desserts recall

The voluntary recall affects at least six different varieties of Cadbury desserts produced by Müller and sold all across the country. The recalled products are feared to be potentially contaminated with Listeria Monocytogenes, and are linked to fatal or severe health risks in people of all ages.

Distributed in the United States in labeled packages, the recalled desserts were sold through major retailers across the country. Consumers may have also bought the affected products from popular online retailers. Several batches of Crunchie, Flake Chocolate, Buttons, Milk Chunks, Heroes, and Daim Desserts marked May 17 and May 18 are part of the voluntary nationwide recall.

The Cadbury desserts marked May 17 and May 18 may be part of the nationwide voluntary recall (Image via Müller)

Customers can find a list of the Cadbury desserts affected by the recall along with all the necessary details below:

Crunchie Chocolate Dessert 75g – May 17, 2023 Flake Chocolate Dessert 75g – May 17, 2023 Dairy Milk Buttons Chocolate Dessert 75g – May 18, 2023 Dairy Milk Chunks Chocolate Dessert 75g – May 18, 2023 Heroes Chocolate Dessert 6x75g – May 18, 2023 Daim Chocolate Dessert 75g – May 18, 2023

Consumers who may have bought any of the aforementioned products from stores across the country are strictly advised not to eat them as they could pose fatal to severe infections and other health risks. All affected packs of the recalled Cadbury desserts should either be diposed of safely in a closed bin or returned to the store of purchase for a full refund.

Customers with doubts and queries about the recall can get in touch with Müller on [email protected] or 07354 835 893.

Poll : 0 votes