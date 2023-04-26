Ellenos Greek Yogurt recall: Reason, UPC code, affected flavor, and all you need to know

Ellenos Real Greek LLC of Federal Way, WA, has issued a nationwide recall of its Vanilla Bean Ellenos Greek Yogurt 4oz. cups over undeclared egg allergen concerns. The recalled product may pose a risk of severe to life-threatening allergic reactions when consumed by people with egg-related allergies.

Announced on April 25, 2023, the voluntary recall was initiated after the company discovered a few 4oz cups containing bright yellow puree instead of solid white yogurt in Vanilla Bean yogurt cups. After a full internal investigation, the company came to the conclusion that Vanilla Bean yogurt cups were inadvertently used and packed with Lemon Curd yogurt products.

Considering that the Vanilla Bean Yogurt Cup label does not declare eggs on the package, the company immediately issued a nationwide recall for the product. As of now, neither Ellenos Real Greek LLC nor the United States Food and Drug Administration have received reports of any sicknesses or fatalities in relation to the consumption of the recalled Vanilla Bean Ellenos Greek Yogurt products.

All you need to know about the Vanilla Bean Ellenos Greek Yogurt recall

The recall affects at least one lot of Vanilla Bean Ellenos Greek Yogurt cups produced by Ellenos Real Greek LLC of Federal Way, WA. Distributed in 12-Pack cases, the recalled products were exclusively sold at Costco stores across the country.

Customers may have bought the affected product from Costco Warehouses in Alaska, Oregon, and Washington. The item bearing the number #1340833, is feared to contain undeclared egg allergens and may pose severe to life-threatening allergic reaction risks to people with egg-related allergies.

The recalled product carries the Lot #073, and has a "BEST BEFORE" date of 04/23/2023 printed on a blue foil seal. Customers can recognize the affected yogurt cups by looking for the UPC 8 57290 00620 1 number. When sold as part of the 12-Pack case, each case has the UPC 8 57290 00617 1 number. The refrigerated item comes in a clear plastic cup with a blue foil seal and can be identified by the blue lettering on the front panel display.

Consumers with an egg allergy or sensitivity towards egg allergens are strictly advised not to consume the product. The recalled product can either be disposed off safely in a closed bin, or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Individuals with doubts and queries about the Vanilla Bean Ellenos Greek Yogurt recall can get in touch with Ellenos Real Greek LLC at 206-535-7562 from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm PST, Monday through Friday.

Avoid consuming the recalled product if you are allergic to eggs

When consumed by people with egg-related allergies, food contaminated with egg allergens may trigger severe allergic reactions such as - tingling in the mouth, abdominal pain, light-headedness, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, dizziness, and fainting. Individuals with high sensitivity towards eggs could also be at risk of experiencing life-threatening symptoms like anaphylaxis attacks, which require immediate medical attention.

Patients experiencing any of the aforementioned symptoms following the mistaken consumption of the recalled product are advised to consult a doctor or visit a medical care center at the earliest.

