Lidl Easter Egg recall: All you need to know amid allergen fears 

Popular supermarket chain Lidl GB has issued an urgent 'Do not Eat' warning and a voluntary recall for some of its Easter Eggs over undeclared milk allergens concerns in the United Kingdom. When consumed by people with lactose intolerance or milk allergies, the affected products can cause severe to life-threatening allergic reactions.

Announced on Monday, April 17, the recall is known to affect Deluxe Ecuadorian Single Origin Easter Eggs. Currently, the supermarket chain is yet to hint at what caused the issue, but sales of all the affected products have ceased and all known stocks are being recalled from stores across the country.

Deluxe Ecuadorian Single Origin Easter Eggs sold in the UK may contain undeclared milk allergens (Image via Lidl)

As of now, neither the supermarket chain nor the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has reported any incidents or fatalities with regard to the consumption of the recalled Easter eggs. Allergen-contaminated food products that are known to trigger allergic reactions in people with lactose intolerance or milk allergies can lead to individuals experiencing symptoms such as tingling in the mouth, abdominal pain, lightheadedness, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, dizziness, and fainting.

People with high sensitivity towards milk allergens could also be at risk of experiencing life-threatening symptoms like anaphylaxis attacks, which require immediate medical attention. Individuals who experience any of the aforementioned symptoms following the consumption of the recalled product are advised to consult a doctor or visit a medical care center at the earliest.

Lidl Easter Eggs recall is being overseen by the FSA

As mentioned earlier, the recall affects Deluxe Ecuadorian Single Origin Easter Egg products that were sold at Lidl stores across the country. The Easter eggs come in pack sizes of 180g and have been recalled over concerns of being contaminated with milk allergens.

The recall, which is being overseen by the FSA, affects all batches of Deluxe Ecuadorian Single Origin Easter Egg products. While the recalled product may pose a severe to life-threatening allergic reaction to people with lactose intolerance and milk allergies, it should be safe for those with no history of any such allergies.

The supermarket chain is urging customers with milk-related allergies to either dispose of the product safely in a closed bin or return it to the store of purchase for a full refund. Customers with no history of such allergies, on the other hand, can continue to enjoy the products.

People with leftover Deluxe Ecuadorian Single Origin Easter Eggs are urged to either dispose them of or return them to the store of purchase (Image via Lidl)

Customers with doubts and queries about the Deluxe Ecuadorian Single Origin Easter Egg product recall can get in touch with the supermarket chain's customer support team, or write an email to [email protected]

Founded in 1932 by Josef Schwarz, Lidl is a German international discount retailer chain. Headquartered in Neckarsulm, Baden-Württemberg, the retailer operates over 11,000 stores across Europe and the United States. The retail store chain belongs to the Schwarz Group, which operates another popular hypermarket chain, Kaufland. The Neckarsulm-based retailer offers both branded and self-branded products at several of its stores across the globe.

