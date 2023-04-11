Meijer salad recall: Refund details, products, and all you need to know amid Listeria fears

Meijer has issued a voluntary recall of its select Fresh From Meijer premade salads, in conjunction with its supplier, Revolution Farms. It is feared that the recalled premade salads could potentially be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Consumption of Listeria contaminated salads could pose severe to fatal infections and health risks to people of all ages.

Announced on April 7, 2023, the voluntary recall is part of a broader Revolution Farms lettuce recall. The recall includes several variants of premade salads that were sold at the brand's stores in the regions of Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Wisconsin. As of now, neither the company nor the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have received reports of any illnesses or fatalities in regards to the consumption of the affected products.

Six out of the twelve recalled packs of premade salads sold in several regions across the United States (Image via FDA)

All you need to know about Meijer Premade Salad recall

The recall affects at least 12 variants of Premade Salads supplied by Revolution Farms and sold at multiple Meijer stores across the country. Mostly packed in clear plastic containers, the recalled salads were sold in stores in the regions of Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Wisconsin.

Feared to be potentially contaminated with Listeria Monocytogenes, the recalled premade salads could cause fatal infections and other health risks upon consumption. Exclusively sold at Meijer stores in the aforementioned regions of the United States, the recalled salad products come with a "Fresh From Meijer" sticker on top of the containers.

Other six of the recalled packs of premade salads that could potentially be contaminated with Listeria Monocytogenes (Image via FDA)

Customers can recognize all the affected premade salads by checking for the details mentioned in the table below:

UPC Recalled Product Name Sell By Date(s) 7-08820-30432-1 Fresh From Meijer Cranberry Spinach Shareable Salad (12 oz.) All 7-13733-07493-3 Fresh From Meijer Salad Bowl Spinach Dijon Salad (6.15 oz.) All 7-13733-24610-1 Fresh From Meijer Tomato Caprese Salad (6 oz.) All 7-13733-24611-8 Fresh From Meijer Avocado Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad (8 oz.) All 7-13733-24613-2 Fresh From Meijer Mediterranean Salad (6.5 oz.) All 7-13733-29537-6 Fresh From Meijer Shareable Garden Salad (11.5 oz.) All 7-19283-67929-1 Fresh From Meijer Michigan Harvest Salad (6.7 oz.) All 7-19283-67930-7 Fresh From Meijer Chicken BLT Salad (8.2 oz.) All 7-19283-67932-1 Fresh From Meijer Cobb Salad (8.8 oz.) All 7-19283-67933-8 Fresh From Meijer Chicken Caesar Shareable Salad (10 oz.) All 7-60236-11745-2 Fresh From Meijer Chicken Caesar Salad (6.4 oz.) All 7-60236-48832-3 Fresh From Meijer Southwest Chicken Salad (8.8 oz.) All

Customers who may have purchased any of the aforementioned premade salad products and have them stored in their refrigerators are strictly advised not to consume them. All packs of the recalled products should immediately be disposed of in a closed bin. Customers can also request a refund for their purchase by contacting the customer desk of the nearest Meijer store.

Customers who may have doubts or queries about the premade salad recall can get in touch with the company at 800-543-3704 from 7:00 am to 1:00 am (EDT) all throughout the week. The brand encourages customers with questions or concerns about their health to contact their primary care provider, or to visit the nearest medical care center.

Consequences of consuming Listeria-contaminated food

For the unversed, consumption of Listeria-contaminated food could lead to fatal infections and other health risks in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may only suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Listeria infection is known to severely affect people with underlying medical conditions or those who have undergone major medical treatments like organ transplants. Patients who experience any of the aforementioned symptoms are advised to visit a medical care center or consult a doctor at the earliest possible date.

