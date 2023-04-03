Biltmore Smoked Sockeye Salmon recall: reason, affected lot codes, and all you need to know

Over 295 cases of Biltmore Smoked Sockeye Salmon are being recalled from across the country by Seven Seas International USA, LLC of St. Petersburg, over concerns about a potential Listeria Monocytogene contamination. Consumption of contaminated smoked salmon can lead to people experiencing severe to fatal infections and health risks.

Announced on March 31, 2023 by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the voluntary recall was initiated after the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services found out about the potential contamination during routine regulatory testing. While testing the samples, the agencies found them to be potentially contaminated with Listeria Monocytogenes.

As of now, neither the FDA nor Seven Seas International USA, LLC have shared any information about the illness or fatalities caused by the consumption of the contaminated Biltmore Smoked Sockeye Salmon products. Consumption of Listeria contaminated products can cause serious and sometimes fatal Listeria infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The infection can severely affect people who have recently been treated for serious medical conditions like organ transplants and more. While healthy individuals may only experience short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, the Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

People who experience any of the aforementioned symptoms are advised to visit a medical care center or to consult a doctor.

All you need to know about Biltmore Smoked Sockeye Salmon recall

The recall affects nearly 295 cases of Biltmore Smoked Sockeye Salmon that were produced and distributed across the country by Seven Seas International USA, LLC of St. Petersburg. Packed in labeled zip-lock packets, the ready-to-eat product was available through major grocery stores and retailers across the country.

The recall issued on March 31 only affects packages of Biltmore Smoked Sockeye Salmon that were sold across the country prior to 14th March 2023.

The affected products have a Lot code R4058, which can be found to be printed on clear plastic film. A 'Best By Date' of April 14 can also be found to be printed on the package. Seven Seas International USA, LLC of St. Petersburg has said that no other production codes are affected by this recall.

the recalled packages of Biltmore Smoked Sockeye Salmon can be returned to the store of purchase for a refund (Image via FDA/Seven Seas International USA, LLC)

Customers who may have bought the recalled smoked salmon products are strictly advised not to consume them. The recalled products can either be disposed of safely in a closed bin, or returned to the store of purchase for a full refund.

Customers who may have doubts or queries about the Biltmore Smoked Sockeye Salmon recall can get in touch with the company, Seven Seas International USA, LLC, at 1(888) 627-5668, or visit their website www.7siusa.com.

Health and safety agencies often issue notifications and advisories reminding people to only eat meat products that have been cooked properly. Cooking raw meat and egg products not only makes them taste better, but also kills all the germs and pathogens that may have contaminated the product during production, packaging, or other processes.

