Salento Organics Dark Chocolate Fruit and Peanut Bites: Reason, UPC code, and all you need to know

Popular Florida-based confectionery company Salento Organics has issued a nationwide recall for various flavors of Dark Chocolate Fruit and Peanut Bites over undeclared milk concerns. When consumed by people with milk allergies or lactose intolerances, the affected products can cause serious to life-threatening allergic reactions.

Announced on March 29, 2023, the voluntary recall was initiated after it was discovered that products containing milk were wrongfully distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk in the packets. Further investigations into the matter suggest that the problem may have been caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes.

Recalled packets of Dark Chocolate Pineapple Bites, Mango Bites, and Banana Bites (Image via Salento Organics/FDA)

As of now, neither the company nor the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has received reports of any illness or fatalities in regard to the consumption of the recalled Dark Chocolate Fruit and Peanut Bites. The company has suspended the production of all concerned products until all problems related to the affected products are corrected.

Following the consumption of the recalled products, customers with milk allergies or lactose intolerance may experience allergic reactions such as hives, skin rashes, nausea, stomach cramps, indigestion, vomiting, diarrhea, stuffy or runny nose, sneezing, headaches, and more.

Some people with high sensitivity towards milk allergens may be at risk of experiencing life-threatening reactions like anaphylaxis attacks, which require immediate medical attention.

People with milk allergies may experience allergic reactions after consuming the recalled Salento Organics Dark Chocolate Fruit and Peanut Bites

The voluntary recall affects at least six different flavors of Dark Chocolate Fruit and Peanut Bites manufactured and distributed across the country by Salento Organics. Packed in labeled 4-ounce zip-lock packages, the recalled Dark Chocolate Fruit and Peanut Bites were available all across the country.

A list of recalled flavors and/or variants includes Dark Chocolate Pitaya Bites, Dark Chocolate Goldenberry Bites, Dark Chocolate Mango Bites, Dark Chocolate Banana Bites, Dark Chocolate Pineapple Bites, and Dark Chocolate Peanut Bites. Customers could have bought the affected products from major retail stores across the country. The recalled chocolates were also shipped to customers across the United States through mail orders.

Recalled packets of Dark Chocolate Goldenberry Bites, Pitaya Bites, and Peanut Bites (Image via Salento Organics/FDA)

Customers can recognize the affected products by looking for details like the Lot Codes, UPC, and Best By dates, mentioned in the table below:

Brand Product Lot Code UPC Best Before Date/Best By/ Use By Salento Organics Dark Chocolate Pitaya Bites 8-60006-27410-0 0322-140422-14 2/1/20242/1/2024 Salento Organics Dark Chocolate Goldenberry Bites 8-60006-27411-4 0322-12 0422-12 2/1/20242/1/2024 Salento Organics Dark Chocolate Mango Bites 8-60006-27412-2 0322-100422-100722-101122-10>0123-10 2/1/20242/1/20245/1/2024 5/1/2024 1/1/2025 Salento Organics Dark Chocolate Banana Bites 8-60006-27414-6 0322-13 0422-13 0722-13 1122-13 2/1/20242/1/20245/1/20245/1/2024 Salento Organics 0123-13 1/1/2025 Salento Organics Dark Chocolate Pineapple Bites 8-60006-27413-9 0322-110422-110722-111122-110123-11 2/1/2024 2/1/2024 5/1/2024 5/1/2024 1/1/2025 Salento Organics Dark Chocolate Peanut Bites 8-60006-27415-3 0322-150422-150722-151122-150123-15 2/1/20242/1/20245/1/20245/1/20241/1/2025

Consumers who may have purchased any 4-ounce package of the aforementioned Dark Chocolate Fruit and Peanut Bites are strictly advised not to consume them. The affected products can either be disposed of safely in a closed bin or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers who may have doubts and queries about the Salento Organics Dark Chocolate Fruit and Peanut Bites recall can get in touch with the company at 561-402-8232 between 9 am EST to 5 pm EST. The company can also be reached via email at [email protected]

