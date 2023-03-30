Target pajamas recall: Set numbers, customer support, and all you need to know

Multiple sets of Target Pajamas sold in stores and online are being recalled nationwide over fire hazard concerns. The recalled children’s wear fails to meet the minimum sizing requirements, posing a fire risk when exposed to flame sources.

Announced this week, the voluntary recall involves various sets of children’s wear pajamas, specifically girl-wear, that fail to comply with the mandatory sizing requirements set by the federal agencies. The affected clothing has a loose fit of garments that could potentially catch fire if the wearer mistakenly exposes them to a heat or flame source.

All clothing and/or sleepwear meant for children, including the recalled Target pajama sets, must comply with several standards like the mandatory sizing requirements. These standards are usually set by different federal safety agencies.

Oversized or loose children’s wear that fails to meet the minimum sizing criteria, along with other requirements like flammability standards, can often lead to the wearer experiencing burn injuries from heaters, candles, lamps, etc., while sleeping. The minimum requirements and standards set by federal agencies help ensure the safety of children who are the intended users of sleepwear.

Apart from failing to meet sizing requirements, the recalled Target Pajamas poses a risk of catching fire

The recall affects several sets of Target Pajamas that were sold all across the country. Available at all Target stores and online, the recalled children’s pajama sets fail to meet the sizing requirements set by federal agencies and pose fire risks. Additionally, the recalled loose fit clothing poses a risk of catching fire when mistakenly exposed to heat or flame sources, including heaters, lamps, candles, and more.

Sold across the country between January 5 and March 8, 2023, the recalled pajama sets were available as long-sleeved pajamas in different prints and colors, including the Bambi cream set of cream top and pink pants, the bunny pink set with pink top and pants, and the heart cream set with cream top and pink pants.

Customers can recognise the recalled children-wear by looking for the following garment numbers - 67137114, 67137121, 67137138, 67137145, 67137152, 67137169, 67137176, 67258475, 67258482, 67258499, 67258505, 67258512, 67258529, 67258536, 67265657, 67265664, 67265671, 67265688, 67265695, 67265701, and 67265718. Those who may have bought any of the aforementioned garments are strictly advised not to use them anymore.

The recalled pajama sets can be returned to the store of purchase or at the nearest Target store for a full refund on the purchase. Customers with doubts and queries about the Target Pajama recall can get in touch with the company's Customer Support Center on 1300 753 567.

Founded on June 24, 1902, the Targét Corporation is an American chain of big box department stores, doing business in the country as Target. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the chain is the seventh largest retailer in the United States with around 1,931 stores throughout the country.

