Wegmans frozen spinach and Impossible chicken nuggets recall: reason, UPC codes and all you need to know

Wegmans Food Stores is recalling their Frozen Spinach, Impossible Chicken Nuggets, and Wild Nuggies across the country.

It is feared that the Frozen Spinach may be potentially contaminated with pests, while the Impossible Chicken Nuggets & Wild Nuggies may be contaminated with foreign materials, namely wood pieces.

The company announced the recall of the Impossible Chicken Nuggets & Wild Nuggies on March 17, and the Frozen Spinach on March 20. It is yet to share what caused the contamination problem. As of now, sales of contaminated products have been halted, and all known stocks are being recalled from stores across the country.

the frozen spinach and Impossible Chicken Nuggets & Wild Nuggies are being recalled over potential contamination concerns (Image via Wegmans Food Market)

Furthermore, the company has not shared the news about any incidents or fatalities in regards to the consumption of the contaminated Frozen Spinach and Impossible Chicken Nuggets & Wild Nuggies products.

All you need to know about Wegmans frozen spinach and Impossible Chicken Nuggets & Wild Nuggies recall

The recall affects several packages of Steamable Vegetables – Frozen Chopped Spinach 12 oz, and the Ready-to-Cook Impossible Chicken Nuggets & Wild Nuggies 13.5oz.

The recalled products were available all across the country and sold through major retailers along with Wegmans stores. Customers could have bought the affected products from their local Walmart, Target, and other major retail stores.

The recalled Wegmans FYFGA Steamable Vegetables — Frozen Chopped Spinach 12 oz is feared to be contaminated with pests and could pose a serious to severe health risk when consumed by people of all ages. The recalled frozen produce product comes with a UPC code of 0-77890-36964-7, and carries inkjet codes between K30247 20:25 and K30247 22:14. The packets of the recalled frozen produce product also come with the Best Before Date of “JUL 24 24.”

the recalled Frozen Chopped Spinach, Impossible Chicken Nuggets & Wild Nuggies pose serious to severe health risks and are best not to be consumed (Image via Wegmans Food Market)

Second in line on Wegmans' recall list, the Impossible Chicken Nuggets & Wild Nuggies 13.5oz, may potentially be contaminated with wood foreign particles and could pose choking and other health risks upon consumption.

The recalled ready-to-cook products can be recognized by checking for the following details mentioned in the table:

Recalled Product UPC Best Before Date/Best By Date Impossible Chicken Nuggets 81669702114 1/26/241/27/241/28/242/9/242/11/242/16/24 Impossible Wild Nuggies 81669702039 2/14/241/21/24

Consumers who may have bought any of the recalled products from stores in the last few days and/or weeks are strictly advised not to consume them.

The company advises customers to either dispose of the recalled Frozen Chopped Spinach, Impossible Chicken Nuggets & Wild Nuggies in a closed bin or to return them to the store of purchase for a full refund.

Customers who may have any doubts or queries about the recall of the Frozen Chopped Spinach, the Impossible Chicken Nuggets & Wild Nuggies can get in touch with the company at 1-855-934-3663, Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm, or Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Poll : 0 votes