Kirkland frozen strawberries recall: Reason, affected lot numbers, and all you need to know

California Splendor, Inc. has issued a nationwide recall for certain lots of Kirkland Signature Frozen Strawberries over concerns about potential Hepatitis A contamination. While the product has not shown any traces of potential Hepatitis A contamination, the company is recalling it from stores across the country out of caution to ensure customer safety.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently issued an advisory against consuming certain brands of frozen strawberries as there have been reports of at least five people getting sickened from eating the frozen fruits.

After investigating the matter, the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP) found that all five people had bought and consumed the same brand of frozen organic strawberries, which are feared to be potentially contaminated with Hepatitis A.

As of now, Kirkland Signature Frozen Strawberries by California Splendor, Inc., and Frozen Strawberries by Scenic Fruit Company have already been recalled out of an abundance of caution against potential Hepatitis A contamination.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease caused by exposure to the Hepatitis A virus. Regular symptoms for a Hepatitis A infection show up within 15 to 50 days of exposure and include - abdominal pain, abnormal liver tests, dark urine, fatigue, jaundice, pale stool, and more.

The infection can be life-threatening to people with low immunity, including children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with other lingering medical issues. It is best advised to consult a medical health professional if you experience any of the symptoms mentioned above after consuming the affected products.

The recall affects Frozen Strawberry products sold under the brand names - Simply Nature, Vital Choice, Kirkland Signature, Made With, PCC Community Markets, and Trader Joe's.

Most of the recalled products are produced by California Splendor, Inc. and Scenic Fruit Company. Though both companies distributed their products to major retailers nationwide, the stores they were available at may slightly differ.

While the Kirkland Signature Frozen Strawberries by California Splendor, Inc. were exclusively available at Costco stores in Los Angeles, Hawaii, and at two San Diego business centers, the frozen strawberry products by Scenic Fruit Company were available in several states at stores including Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood, and PCC Community Markets.

The recall for the Kirkland Signature Frozen Organic Strawberry product includes the following lots: 140962-08, 142222-23,142792-54,142862-57, 142912-59, 142162-20, 142202-21, 142782-53, 142852-56, 142902-58, 142212-22, 142232-24, 142842-55.

The lot codes can be found on the back of the package. Meanwhile, other recalled frozen strawberry products can be recognized through the following table:

Brand Name Product Name Net Wt. UPC Best By Dates/Best If Use Dates/Best Before Date Distributed in States Simply Nature Organic Strawberries 24 oz. 4099100256222 6/14/2024 Arizona, Arkansas, California, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Ohio, Wisconsin Vital Choice Organic Strawberries 16 oz. 834297005024 5/20/2024 Washington Kirkland Signature Organic Strawberries 4 lbs. 96619140404 10/8/2024 Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington Made With Organic Strawberries 10 oz. 814343021390 11/20/2024 Illinois, Maryland PCC Community Markets Organic Strawberries 32 oz 22827109469 10/29/2024 Washington Trader Joe's Organic Tropical Fruit, Blend Pineapple, Bananas, Strawberries & Mango 16 oz 00511919 04/25/2405/12/2405/23/2405/30/2406/07/24 Nationwide

Customers are strictly advised not to consume recalled Kirkland frozen strawberries and/or other affected products. All packets of frozen strawberry products should either be disposed of in a closed bin or returned to the store of purchase for a full refund. All recalled products can be returned even without proof of purchase and/or a receipt.

