Clio Strawberry Granola & Greek Yogurt Parfait Bar recall: Reason, affected lot, UPC code, and all you need to know

Clio Snacks of Piscataway, N.J., has issued a nationwide recall for its Clio Strawberry Granola & Greek Yogurt Parfait Bar over concerns about potential Listeria monocytogene contamination. Consumption of contaminated granola bars can result in severe to fatal infections and other health risks in people of all ages.

Announced on March 14, the voluntary recall was initiated following reports of potentially limited exposure at a third-party manufacturer’s facility that produced the Parfait Bars. Clio does not produce Parfait bars at its own facility and gets them pre-made by a third-party contract manufacturer.

The recall was issued right after a routine testing program conducted by the company revealed that the Strawberry Parfait product produced by the contract manufacturer may contain Listeria monocytogenes.

The Recalled Clio Strawberry Granola & Greek Yogurt Parfait Bar (Image via FDA)

Listeria monocytogenes can cause severe to fatal infections in people with weakened immune systems like young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with lingering medical issues.

While a healthy person may only experience short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, the infection can also be the cause of miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

As of now, neither the company nor the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has received reports of illness or fatalities related to the consumption of the Listeria-contaminated product.

However, if you or a member of your family experiences any of the aforementioned symptoms, it’s best advised to take them to the nearest medical health center for proper medical care. A Listeria infection may not always require proper medical attention, but it is still advised to be cautious.

Around 581 bars of Listeria-contaminated Clio Strawberry Granola & Greek Yogurt Parfait Bars have been recalled

U.S. FDA Recalls @FDArecalls Regional Recall: Clio Snacks Voluntarily Recalls Strawberry Granola & Greek Yogurt Parfait Bars from Select Walmart Stores Because of Possible Health Risk fda.gov/safety/recalls… Regional Recall: Clio Snacks Voluntarily Recalls Strawberry Granola & Greek Yogurt Parfait Bars from Select Walmart Stores Because of Possible Health Risk fda.gov/safety/recalls… https://t.co/hFLJ5K4fzY

The voluntary recall affects nearly 581 cases of Clio Strawberry Granola & Greek Yogurt Parfait Bars that were distributed to select Walmart stores across the country. Customers could have bought the affected products from Walmart stores or online between March 5, 2023, and March 8, 2023.

Packed in labeled single-serve boxes, the recalled products can be recognized by looking for the UPC Code 854021008152 printed on the box. The recalled granola bars will also have Lot Number 048C2023 with an expiration date of 4/30/2023 stamped on the sides of the box.

The recall does not affect any other product produced by Clio.

guidance on where to find the UPC, Lot Code, and other details on the recalled Clio Strawberry Granola & Greek Yogurt Parfait Bar boxes (Image via FDA)

Consumers who may have bought the affected products from stores in the last few days are strictly advised not to consume them as it could put them at risk of experiencing severe to fatal infections. All boxes of the recalled Clio Strawberry Granola bars should either be disposed of safely in a closed bin or returned to the store of purchase for a full refund.

Customers who may have doubts and questions about the Clio Strawberry Granola & Greek Yogurt Parfait Bar recall can get in touch with Clio Snacks of Piscataway, N.J. at 1-908-505-2546, Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 5 pm EST.

Poll : 0 votes