Gluten-Free Reese’s Pieces Brownie Brittle recall: reason, affected lot codes, and all you need to know

Select lots of Gluten-Free Reese’s Pieces Brownie Brittle are being recalled from across the country by Second Nature Brands over undeclared wheat concerns. Consumption of the affected products can pose severe to life-threatening risks to people with gluten intolerance and/or wheat allergies.

Announced on March 23, 2023, the voluntary recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the gluten-containing (wheat) product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of wheat. Further investigation into the matter indicated that it could have been caused by cross-contamination at a co-manufacturer.

As of now, the company, Second Nature Brands, has received at least one report of illness caused in regards to the consumption of the recalled Gluten-Free Reese’s Pieces Brownie Brittle.

Neither the FDA nor the company has received any other reports of incidents and/or fatalities caused by the consumption of the affected product. As a precautionary measure, the company has suspended the production of the concerned product until the problem has been corrected.

The risks related to the consumption of the recalled Brownie Brittle include allergic reactions such as hives, skin rashes, nausea, stomach cramps, indigestion, vomiting, diarrhea, stuffy or runny nose, sneezing, headaches, and more.

Some people with high sensitivity towards wheat allergens may also experience life-threatening reactions like anaphylaxis attacks, which require immediate medical attention.

All you need to know Gluten-Free Reese’s Pieces Brownie Brittle recall

The recall affects all 4-ounce pouches of Gluten-Free Reese’s Pieces Brownie Brittle, produced and distributed by Second Nature Brands of Madison Heights, MI. Packed in labeled zip-lock pouches, the affected product was sold through major retailers and was available all across the United States.

Customers may have bought the recalled products from major retailers across the country, including Walmart, Target, and more.

The affected products were also available through online orders and were shipped to locations across the United States by mail.

Customers can recognize the recalled product by looking for UPC 711747011562, along with lot codes SG 1054 15/NOV/2023 1S and SG 1054 15/NOV/2023 2S. All concerned details can be found on the backside of the 4-ounce pouches.

the recalled Gluten-Free Reese’s Pieces Brownie Brittle was sold through major retailers across the United States (Image via FDA/Second Nature Brands)

Customers who may have bought the recalled 4-ounce package of Gluten-Free Reese’s Pieces Brownie Brittle are strictly advised not to consume them as it could pose a severe to life-threatening allergic risk to people with gluten intolerance and/or wheat allergies.

However, those with no history of gluten intolerance and/or wheat allergies can enjoy the Brownie Brittle without issues.

Consumers with no use for the recalled Gluten-Free Reese’s Pieces Brownie Brittle product are advised to dispose of it safely in a closed bin. Those looking for a refund can get in touch with Second Nature Brands by calling (800) 651-7263, Monday to Friday, from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm EST.

The company can also be reached via email at [email protected] Consumers with doubts and queries about the recall can get in touch with the company through the same contact details.

