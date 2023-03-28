Create

Boneless beef chuck recall: Reason, list of states, and all you need to know

By Kaushal S.
Modified Mar 28, 2023 00:51 IST
Elkhorn Valley Packing recalls Boneless Beef Chuck products over concerns about potential contamination with with Shiga Toxin-Producing E. coli (Image via MagnetCreative/Getty Images)
Over 3,400 pounds of boneless beef chucks are being recalled by Elkhorn Valley Packing over concerns about potential contamination with Shiga Toxin-Producing E. coli (STEC) O103. As per the recall notice published by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the Harper, Kan. establishment is recalling the affected products from all across the country.

Announced on March 24, the nationwide recall was initiated after routine testing conducted by FSIS indicated that the product may be contaminated with E. coli bacteria. While testing samples of the product, FSIS confirmed that it was contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC) O103.

Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli is commonly found in uncooked food products. The toxin is known to cause infections such as diarrhea and can significantly weaken an individual. It can also cause life-threatening conditions, including Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS). This affects the patient's kidneys and can even result in permanent damage to the kidneys or death.

Most STEC infections can be treated at home by taking diarrhea-control medicines and electrolytes. However, severe infections may require professional attention. As of now, neither the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) nor the company have found reports of any adverse reactions with regard to the consumption of the recalled boneless beef chuck product.

Affected boneless beef chucks can be returned to the store of purchase for a full refund

The recall affects nearly 3,436 pounds of boneless beef chucks that were processed, packed, and distributed by Elkhorn Valley Packing, a Harper, Kan. establishment. The affected products were shipped to several distributors, federal establishments, retail locations, and wholesale locations across the country.

Packed in various corrugated boxes, the "Elkhorn Valley Pride Angus Beef 61226 BEEF CHUCK 2PC BNLS," was packed on 2/16/23. The product was distributed to several hotels, restaurants, and institutions in the states of Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. The recalled item bears the establishment number “EST. M-19549” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The recalled Elkhorn Valley Packing Boneless Beef Chuck products were distributed to major hotels, restaurants, and institutions across the country (Image via FSIS/Elkhorn Valley Packing)
Customers can recognize the recalled boneless beef chuck product by looking for the following details on the package:

Lot #Serial #DescriptionBox Count
61226-11048713330Chuck 2pc BNLS51
61226-11048713337Chuck 2pc BNLS52
61226-11048713341 Chuck 2pc BNLS53
61226-11048713348Chuck 2pc BNLS54
61226-11048713349Chuck 2pc BNLS55
61226-11048713353 CChuck 2pc BNLS56
61226-11048713358Chuck 2pc BNLS57
61226-11048713363Chuck 2pc BNLS58
61226-11048713365 Chuck 2pc BNLS59
61226-11048713369Chuck 2pc BNLS60
61226-11048713372Chuck 2pc BNLS61
61226-11048713373Chuck 2pc BNLS62
61226-11048713379Chuck 2pc BNLS63
61226-11048713384Chuck 2pc BNLS64
61226-11048713388Chuck 2pc BNLS65
61226-11048713396Chuck 2pc BNLS66
61226-11048713398Chuck 2pc BNLS67
61226-11048713404Chuck 2pc BNLS68
61226-11048713405Chuck 2pc BNLS69
61226-11048713410Chuck 2pc BNLS70
61226-11048713416Chuck 2pc BNLS71
61226-11048713417Chuck 2pc BNLS72
61226-11048713422Chuck 2pc BNLS73
61226-11048713424Chuck 2pc BNLS74
61226-11048713426Chuck 2pc BNLS75
61226-11048713427Chuck 2pc BNLS76
61226-11048713431Chuck 2pc BNLS77
61226-11048713435Chuck 2pc BNLS78
61226-11048713441Chuck 2pc BNLS79
61226-11048713442Chuck 2pc BNLS80
61226-11048713446Chuck 2pc BNLS81
61226-11048713450Chuck 2pc BNLS82
61226-11048713453Chuck 2pc BNLS83
61226-11048713459Chuck 2pc BNLS84
61226-11048713460Chuck 2pc BNLS85
61226-11048713461Chuck 2pc BNLS86
61226-11048713465Chuck 2pc BNLS87
61226-11048713468Chuck 2pc BNLS88
61226-11048713472Chuck 2pc BNLS89
61226-11048713473Chuck 2pc BNLS90
61226-11048713475Chuck 2pc BNLS91
61226-11048713479Chuck 2pc BNLS92
61226-11048713480Chuck 2pc BNLS93
61226-11048713484Chuck 2pc BNLS94
61226-11048713490Chuck 2pc BNLS96
61226-11048713491Chuck 2pc BNLS97
61226-11048713498Chuck 2pc BNLS98
61226-11048713504Chuck 2pc BNLS 100

Customers who may have the recalled beef products in their pantry or refrigerator are strictly advised not to consume them. Retailers, grocers, restaurants, and food service companies with the recalled product in their possession should also stop selling it or serving it to customers. The contaminated product can either be discarded safely at the earliest possible date or returned to the store of purchase for a full refund.

Customers with doubts and queries regarding the boneless beef chuck recall can get in touch with Dallas Kenney, the Director of Operations at Elkhorn Valley Packing, at 620-243-3308. The company can also be reached via email at [email protected]

