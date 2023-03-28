Boneless beef chuck recall: Reason, list of states, and all you need to know

Over 3,400 pounds of boneless beef chucks are being recalled by Elkhorn Valley Packing over concerns about potential contamination with Shiga Toxin-Producing E. coli (STEC) O103. As per the recall notice published by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the Harper, Kan. establishment is recalling the affected products from all across the country.
Announced on March 24, the nationwide recall was initiated after routine testing conducted by FSIS indicated that the product may be contaminated with E. coli bacteria. While testing samples of the product, FSIS confirmed that it was contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC) O103.
Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli is commonly found in uncooked food products. The toxin is known to cause infections such as diarrhea and can significantly weaken an individual. It can also cause life-threatening conditions, including Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS). This affects the patient's kidneys and can even result in permanent damage to the kidneys or death.
Most STEC infections can be treated at home by taking diarrhea-control medicines and electrolytes. However, severe infections may require professional attention. As of now, neither the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) nor the company have found reports of any adverse reactions with regard to the consumption of the recalled boneless beef chuck product.
Affected boneless beef chucks can be returned to the store of purchase for a full refund
The recall affects nearly 3,436 pounds of boneless beef chucks that were processed, packed, and distributed by Elkhorn Valley Packing, a Harper, Kan. establishment. The affected products were shipped to several distributors, federal establishments, retail locations, and wholesale locations across the country.
Packed in various corrugated boxes, the "Elkhorn Valley Pride Angus Beef 61226 BEEF CHUCK 2PC BNLS," was packed on 2/16/23. The product was distributed to several hotels, restaurants, and institutions in the states of Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. The recalled item bears the establishment number “EST. M-19549” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
Customers can recognize the recalled boneless beef chuck product by looking for the following details on the package:
Customers who may have the recalled beef products in their pantry or refrigerator are strictly advised not to consume them. Retailers, grocers, restaurants, and food service companies with the recalled product in their possession should also stop selling it or serving it to customers. The contaminated product can either be discarded safely at the earliest possible date or returned to the store of purchase for a full refund.
Customers with doubts and queries regarding the boneless beef chuck recall can get in touch with Dallas Kenney, the Director of Operations at Elkhorn Valley Packing, at 620-243-3308. The company can also be reached via email at [email protected]