Boneless beef chuck recall: Reason, list of states, and all you need to know

Over 3,400 pounds of boneless beef chucks are being recalled by Elkhorn Valley Packing over concerns about potential contamination with Shiga Toxin-Producing E. coli (STEC) O103. As per the recall notice published by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the Harper, Kan. establishment is recalling the affected products from all across the country.

Announced on March 24, the nationwide recall was initiated after routine testing conducted by FSIS indicated that the product may be contaminated with E. coli bacteria. While testing samples of the product, FSIS confirmed that it was contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC) O103.

Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli is commonly found in uncooked food products. The toxin is known to cause infections such as diarrhea and can significantly weaken an individual. It can also cause life-threatening conditions, including Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS). This affects the patient's kidneys and can even result in permanent damage to the kidneys or death.

Most STEC infections can be treated at home by taking diarrhea-control medicines and electrolytes. However, severe infections may require professional attention. As of now, neither the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) nor the company have found reports of any adverse reactions with regard to the consumption of the recalled boneless beef chuck product.

Affected boneless beef chucks can be returned to the store of purchase for a full refund

The recall affects nearly 3,436 pounds of boneless beef chucks that were processed, packed, and distributed by Elkhorn Valley Packing, a Harper, Kan. establishment. The affected products were shipped to several distributors, federal establishments, retail locations, and wholesale locations across the country.

Packed in various corrugated boxes, the "Elkhorn Valley Pride Angus Beef 61226 BEEF CHUCK 2PC BNLS," was packed on 2/16/23. The product was distributed to several hotels, restaurants, and institutions in the states of Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. The recalled item bears the establishment number “EST. M-19549” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The recalled Elkhorn Valley Packing Boneless Beef Chuck products were distributed to major hotels, restaurants, and institutions across the country (Image via FSIS/Elkhorn Valley Packing)

Customers can recognize the recalled boneless beef chuck product by looking for the following details on the package:

Lot # Serial # Description Box Count 61226-1 1048713330 Chuck 2pc BNLS 51 61226-1 1048713337 Chuck 2pc BNLS 52 61226-1 1048713341 Chuck 2pc BNLS 53 61226-1 1048713348 Chuck 2pc BNLS 54 61226-1 1048713349 Chuck 2pc BNLS 55 61226-1 1048713353 C Chuck 2pc BNLS 56 61226-1 1048713358 Chuck 2pc BNLS 57 61226-1 1048713363 Chuck 2pc BNLS 58 61226-1 1048713365 Chuck 2pc BNLS 59 61226-1 1048713369 Chuck 2pc BNLS 60 61226-1 1048713372 Chuck 2pc BNLS 61 61226-1 1048713373 Chuck 2pc BNLS 62 61226-1 1048713379 Chuck 2pc BNLS 63 61226-1 1048713384 Chuck 2pc BNLS 64 61226-1 1048713388 Chuck 2pc BNLS 65 61226-1 1048713396 Chuck 2pc BNLS 66 61226-1 1048713398 Chuck 2pc BNLS 67 61226-1 1048713404 Chuck 2pc BNLS 68 61226-1 1048713405 Chuck 2pc BNLS 69 61226-1 1048713410 Chuck 2pc BNLS 70 61226-1 1048713416 Chuck 2pc BNLS 71 61226-1 1048713417 Chuck 2pc BNLS 72 61226-1 1048713422 Chuck 2pc BNLS 73 61226-1 1048713424 Chuck 2pc BNLS 74 61226-1 1048713426 Chuck 2pc BNLS 75 61226-1 1048713427 Chuck 2pc BNLS 76 61226-1 1048713431 Chuck 2pc BNLS 77 61226-1 1048713435 Chuck 2pc BNLS 78 61226-1 1048713441 Chuck 2pc BNLS 79 61226-1 1048713442 Chuck 2pc BNLS 80 61226-1 1048713446 Chuck 2pc BNLS 81 61226-1 1048713450 Chuck 2pc BNLS 82 61226-1 1048713453 Chuck 2pc BNLS 83 61226-1 1048713459 Chuck 2pc BNLS 84 61226-1 1048713460 Chuck 2pc BNLS 85 61226-1 1048713461 Chuck 2pc BNLS 86 61226-1 1048713465 Chuck 2pc BNLS 87 61226-1 1048713468 Chuck 2pc BNLS 88 61226-1 1048713472 Chuck 2pc BNLS 89 61226-1 1048713473 Chuck 2pc BNLS 90 61226-1 1048713475 Chuck 2pc BNLS 91 61226-1 1048713479 Chuck 2pc BNLS 92 61226-1 1048713480 Chuck 2pc BNLS 93 61226-1 1048713484 Chuck 2pc BNLS 94 61226-1 1048713490 Chuck 2pc BNLS 96 61226-1 1048713491 Chuck 2pc BNLS 97 61226-1 1048713498 Chuck 2pc BNLS 98 61226-1 1048713504 Chuck 2pc BNLS 100

Customers who may have the recalled beef products in their pantry or refrigerator are strictly advised not to consume them. Retailers, grocers, restaurants, and food service companies with the recalled product in their possession should also stop selling it or serving it to customers. The contaminated product can either be discarded safely at the earliest possible date or returned to the store of purchase for a full refund.

Customers with doubts and queries regarding the boneless beef chuck recall can get in touch with Dallas Kenney, the Director of Operations at Elkhorn Valley Packing, at 620-243-3308. The company can also be reached via email at [email protected]

