Is raw flour getting recalled? Details explored as FDA, CDA links sudden sickness outbreak to Salmonella

A multi-state outbreak of Salmonella infections has forced federal agencies to issue outbreak notices indicating that raw flour could be contaminated with pathogens.

A joint notice issued by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns all citizens about a multi-state salmonella outbreak linked to the consumption of raw, uncooked flour.

There have been no indications of a recall as of now, but the agencies are urging citizens to cook the raw flour thoroughly at the right temperature to ensure that it is free from all pathogens and does not pose any health risks. The outbreak, which was first reported by the U.S. FDA on March 29, is said to have sickened more than a dozen people.

At least three of the twelve affected people had to be hospitalized following serious Salmonella infections. The illness started being reported between December 6, 2022, and February 13, 2023. Most of the affected people range between the age group of 12 and 81 years.

The United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), along with several other federal agencies and health officials, are investigating to find out what caused the problem. The agencies are also continuously trying to identify the raw flour brands that may have been affected by the pathogens.

All you need to know about the Salmonella outbreak linked to raw flour in the 11 states

As investigations continue, the CDC has notified all American citizens that the true number of people affected by the consumption of contaminated flour is likely to be much higher than the number that has been reported.

The agency also added that it is quite possible that the outbreak is not limited to 11 states and could have spread to many other states across the country. As of now, the states where the 12 affected patients live are being considered as the regions affected by the Salmonella outbreak.

The 11 states said to be affected by the outbreak are California, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Following the consumption of contaminated raw flour, a patient may experience symptoms like diarrhea, headaches, nausea, vomiting, fever, and stomach pains. Salmonella infection usually incubates within seven to 48 hours after consumption of contaminated food and can last up to two weeks or more.

As such, most patients recover from the infection without proper medical treatment, while others may sometimes need to be hospitalized.

Although there is no indication of a recall as of now, the agencies are urging all American citizens to make sure that the raw flour that they consume is thoroughly cooked at the right temperature. The agencies are also suggesting parents stop children from playing with play-dough or play clay made with uncooked flour.

While flour may not look raw, it is distributed as a raw product without being treated to kill germs. Any batter or dough made with it could be contaminated with germs and pathogens like Salmonella.

However, cooking and/or baking raw flour batter or dough can help kill germs and pathogens, making it safe to consume without any potential health risks.

